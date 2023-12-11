Girl (4) killed, body dumped in pit latrine

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly killed and her body was dumped in a pit toilet, police have said.

In a statement on X, police said the body of the victim was found on 8 December 2023 at a house in Katsanza Village, Chief Nembire, Dotito in Mashonaland Central.

Police appealed for information that may help with the investigation of the case.

“Police in Dotito are investigating a case of murder that occurred at a house in Katsanza Village, Chief Nembire, Dotito in which the body of a yet-to-be-identified female juvenile approximately 4 years old was found dumped in a pit toilet on 08/12/23. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.