Girl (6) raped and murdered

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

POLICE have arrested a man who allegedly raped and stoned a six-year-old girl to death in a bushy area.

In a statement, police said the girl was discovered naked between two large rocks in Magunje.

“Police in Magunje arrested Shingai Makura (26) in connection with a case of murder in which a minor (6) was found lying naked between two big rocks in a bushy area in Mavhondo Village, Chief Dandawa, Magunje. The suspect allegedly raped the victim before he hit her with a stone on the head in a bid to conceal the rape case,” reads the statement.