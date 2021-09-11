Girl, open your wings and fly!

President Mnangagwa hands over the Sword of Honour to number 68 Pilot Training Course Best Student Air Lieutenant Gamuchirai Mbigi at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru yesterday.

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

AS the master of ceremony at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase announced the name of the best student to be handed the Sword of Honour by the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, President Mnangagwa, a petite young woman clad in smart military attire emerged from the parade.

Her darting drills exuded the sort of confidence that evades many a man.

As she approached the podium, ululations from the crowd reached a crescendo and there, she received a long and passionate tribute from the President and a pat on the shoulder.

After handing her the sword, the President then gave her a warm handshake.

The Sword of Honour is an award for exceptional performance and in the history of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ), this was the first time a woman was receiving the honour.

The atmosphere turned ecstatic as every guest saluted the dexterity of the girl child in breaking barriers.

Even the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri, who was in attendance, could be seen nodding from a distance in apparent satisfaction.

For Gamuchirai Mbigi (25), her dream to become a pilot came to a reality yesterday after she was commissioned with the rank of Air Lieutenant together with 15 other pilots after completing a rigorous three-year course at the Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru.

But in her dream, and quest to become a pilot, Air Lt Mbigi never thought she would become the overall best student.

Born at Claybank Hospital in Gweru, she attended Railway Block Primary School in Shurugwi before proceeding to Holy Cross High School in Chirumanzu for her Ordinary and Advanced Levels.

At high school, Air Lt Mbigi had a love for science subjects but never anticipated joining the AFZ, let alone making history.

“It was just my dream to venture into a male-dominated field. After my A-levels I saw an AFZ advert in the newspaper and applied to train as a pilot and that was the beginning of this journey. After being admitted into the Air Force I was just determined to fulfil this challenging mission. I was focused and so eager to learn but never thought I would become the best student,” said Air Lt Mbigi.

Born in a family of seven, she said she was very happy to make history at the pilot training school and had hoped the feat would spur many women in their endeavours.

“I was just focused, attentive and very determined and today I am happy I became the best student and I hope this will also inspire many women. I am ready for the duty and determined to learn more,” she said.

Air Lt Mbigi said her source of inspiration is none other than, now commercial pilot, Captain Chipo Matimba, who became the force’s first female combat pilot in 1998. Capt Matimba graduated with the rank of Air-Sub Lieutenant in 1996 and is the first woman to successfully complete the AFZ Pilot Training Course.

“I later learnt of Capt Matimba and she is just an inspiration. One day I will be a Captain just like her. All this could not have been possible without the encouragement from my parents and my instructors. This is just a wonderful day for me and I am still dreaming big,” she said.

To the girl child, Air Lt Mbigi said commitment, determination, perseverance and the determination to break barriers should be the driving force towards attaining different goals in life.

“I urge all girls to dream big. We must not be intimidated by anyone to achieve anything we want,” she said.

President Mnangagwa who handed her the Sword of Honor said he was pleased to see the girl child rising to the occasion in the AFZ.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I congratulate the graduates for receiving the commissions and air crew insignia. I am particularly pleased to note that for the first time in the history of the Air Force of Zimbabwe the Sword of Honour, an award for exceptional performance from the Basic Military to Basic Flying Training has been presented to a female officer graduate,” said the President.

“Let this be an inspiration to the girl child. With hard work and focus, nothing is impossible.”

Minister Muchinguri said she was very happy to see females taking part and excelling in the AFZ.

“There are four female pilots who graduated today and it’s very encouraging when one of them is the best student graduate and becomes an Air Lieutenant. She brought all the spice after she became the best ever female student in the history of the Air Force of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Minister Muchinguri said Government was giving women equal opportunities and urged fellow women to take up challenging tasks.

“By giving women opportunities within the Air Force itself, we are sending a very clear message that Government is keen to give everyone regardless of sex, equal opportunities. We are very proud of our Commanders who are leading by example although we have not quite attained gender equality in terms of the 50-50 representation,” she said.

Air Lt Mbigi’s father, Mr Godfrey Mbigi, said he was very proud of his daughter.

“She is my last born in the family of seven and she has made us proud. She was very disciplined, intelligent and reserved and we hope she will continue on the right track as she serves the country in her capacity as a pilot in the Air Force of Zimbabwe,” he said.