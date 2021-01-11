Girl raped after New Year’s Eve party

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped as she was going home at around 2AM after attending a New Year’s Eve party.

The alleged rapist had been at the same party.

The man aged 26 whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the minor (12) has since been arrested. Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said the girl was raped on January 1 at around 2AM in Mlampapele Village, Plumtree.

“After attending a party where the accused was a patron, the complainant left the party going back home in the company of other children. The accused then followed them and he raped the complainant. Fortunately, the accused was arrested soon after a police report was made,” added Insp Mangena.

“We have been conducting crime awareness campaigns using loud hailers and influential local traditional leaders in a drive to curb crimes in the province but it seems as if people are not listening. We urge members of the public to take responsibility of their children by monitoring wherever they are playing and they must never expose them to criminals.”

In another rape case recorded on January 1, Insp Mangena said a man believed to be aged 39 is on the run after raping a 13-year-old after being hired for a menial job by the victim’s grandmother at Sheet Farm in Gwanda. After hiring the stranger, the granny left home, leaving him with the girl and he allegedly raped her.

“I can confirm a rape case that occurred on January 1 at around 1130AM. The accused was hired to work at the farm by a grandmother and raped a teenager at Sheet farm in Gwanda,” said Insp Mangena.

The complainant informed her grandmother about the incident and a police report was made.

Insp Mangena said the man is on the run.