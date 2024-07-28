Girl Talk ZW donates sanitary wear to Njube High school girls

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

GIRL Talk Zimbabwe has brought smiles to girls at Njube High School by donating sanitary wear and toiletries.

The initiative is an ongoing monthly process where the organisation identifies schools in Matabeleland Region with the desire to end period poverty. The event was held under the theme “No to boys and no to drug abuse while fighting period poverty.”

Founder of Girl Talk Zimbabwe Ms Annita Neshiri said as a stable, they continue to fulfill their objective of empowering young girls socially through the pads donations and academically through their career guidance programme.

“We donated and empowered over 600 students at Njube High School. As usual we distributed our Girl talk zw hygiene packages which has a toothbrush, pads and a bathing soap. The programme was a huge success as we left all girls very happy. We also had a special guest from Zimbabwe Youth Council Mrs Ruth Sibanda (managing director Bulawayo province), Tracy Ndlovu from Khulumani FM as well as one of our official sponsors Mr Zhou of Zhou forex academy who came to address our young girls on the importance of financial independence.

“Lastly we had Daphne Moyo a girl child activist who also shared the importance of hygiene to a girl child. Our initiative is not just educational but it is also very impactful and life changing,” said Ms Neshiri.

