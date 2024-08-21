Girl Talk ZW founder Neshiri receives regional award

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

FOUNDER of humanitarian organisation Girl Talk Zimbabwe Ms Anitta Neshiri has been awarded an accolade by the Southern African Change Catalyst Awards (SACCA).

Earlier this month Ms Neshiri received an Africa Emerging Leaders Award from West African Leadership and Empowerment Centre in Uganda.

Ms Neshiri was honoured with a SACCA Sustainable Development Goals SDG5 (gender equality) award in advocacy for gender equality through her pad drive campaign in the country which seeks to end period poverty.

The awards ceremony will be held in Johannesburg in South Africa on Friday.

Ms Neshiri said she is proud that the efforts of changing the lives of the girl child in Zimbabwe are being recognised.

“I can’t tell how thrilled l am. Being recognised for a sustainable development award is a big achievement as it shows our works as an organisation are indeed visible and have impact.

“Going forward our plans as an organisation is to become agents of change through socio economic development impacts that promote education and fight against poverty. As a gender equality movement we are here to assist young innovators with visions to bring their dreams into reality especially those in agriculture. We want our young girls them to learn about smart agriculture as a way of economic empowerment,” she said.

Ms Neshiri said there are working around the clock to ensure the pad programme spreads across the country.

“We also want to maximise our biggest pad drive initiative to as many schools as possible. We are leaving no one behind building strong resilient girls pad by pad, brick by brick building our own nation.

“We believe that our young girls are the leaders of tomorrow,” said Ms Neshiri.

SACCA aims to recognise and celebrate outstanding individuals, organisations and initiatives that have demonstrated exceptional commitment and impact towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Southern Africa Region.

By honouring SDG champions and showcasing innovative solutions, the event seeks to foster collaboration, amplify impact and accelerate progress towards a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.

SACCA is part of walking the African Journey’s effort to keep encouraging and recognising African businesses for the impactful work they are doing. The SACCA footprint is in three regions; Southern, Eastern and Western Africa. – @mthabisi_mthire