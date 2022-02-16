‘Girls abused, blinded by gifts’

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

MARRIED off at 15 years before eventually walking away, radio personality Ms Farai Magada has said many young girls are subjected to sexual abuse and suffer in silence just to be gifted with presents on Valentine’s Day.

As the world commemorated Valentine’s Day on Monday, Ms Magada said young girls and women continue to endure abusive relationships to get financial support and gifts from men.

After a realisation that most young girls enter into early sexual relations due to peer pressure, lack of essential resources such as sanitary wear and admiring being pampered with gifts, a local organisation Pink and Purple Foundation founded by the radio personality held a Valentine’s Day Pad Drive Campaign for young girls who live at the Zim Kids Orphan Centre in Pumula.

The event which was held at St Bernard’s Catholic Church on Saturday in the same suburb targeted girls aged between 11 and 17 years who are vulnerable to engaging in early sexual activities under peer pressure and end up in difficult situations such as teenage pregnancy, early parenthood, child marriages that also lead to a sequence of life challenges.

In an interview, Ms Magada said there was a need to empower girls to value themselves so that they are able to withstand pressures that come with days such as Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be just about two lovers celebrating their love, but extending love to those that need it.

We put a rose and a chocolate bar in each sanitary package to show girls that they are loved and appreciated,” she said.

She added that young girls and women were enduring abusive relationships and blinded by gifts that are believed to be a sign that their partners love them.

“We realised that a staggering number of young girls are subjected to sexual abuse and suffer in silence because they want to be gifted with presents during the Valentine’s Day,” she added.

Having been married off at the tender age of 15 and going through depression, contemplating suicide, being pressured to perform an abortion and eventually walking away, the radio personality has embarked on a mission to empower the girl child and victims of child marriages through the Pink and Purple Foundation.