Girls College learner breaks 200m record in South Africa

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Under-16 champion in 100m and 200m, Amanda Msongelwa broke the 200m record in her age group during the Southern African Christian Schools’ Sports Association (Sacssa) meet which was held in Sasolburg, South Africa last Friday and Saturday.

The 15-year-old student from Girls College in Bulawayo was part of Zimbabwe’s athletics team competing in South Africa and she finished first in both 100m and 200m.

In her victory in the 200m race, Msongelwa broke the standing record. Msongelwa finished her race in 26, 77 seconds to bag gold and she was followed by her compatriot, Ruvimbo Sibanda who finished in 28, 40 seconds.

In the 100m race, Msongelwa finished 13, 03 seconds to scoop gold and in second place she was again followed by Sibanda again who finished in 13, 57 seconds.

Msongelwa was not the only Girls’ College student representing Zimbabwe at the games. Amanda Ndlovu participated in the high jump, long jump, 100m and 200m races where she finished sixth, 11th, fourth and sixth respectively.

