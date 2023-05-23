Girls College student wins Best Board at Falcon Chess tourney

The Chronicle

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

GIRLS College student, Angel Matumbura put up a brilliant performance behind the board as she scooped an award at the recently ended Falcon Chess Tournament that was held at Falcon College over the weekend.

Matumbura’s brilliant individual performance saw her win the Best Board in Junior Girls section. The school took to their social media to celebrate their student’s achievements.

“Congratulations, Angel Matumbura for winning Best Board in Junior Girls section at the Falcon Chess Tournament,” Girls College posted on their Facebook page.

Mutumbura and her Girls College team finished in position five after five rounds and were behind Dominican Convent (Harare, A), Nattie College, Mpopoma High School, and Dominican Convent (Harare, B), who finished in position one, two, three and four respectively.

Her team was made up of Celestina Mfundisi, Kaitlyn Nyathi and Uyanda Dube.

The Falcon Chess tournament is an annual schools chess tournament which is organised by the College and features different schools from around the country.

