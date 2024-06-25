Girls in STEM Trust, Nust launch robotics competition

Michelle Moyo, [email protected]

THE Girls in STEM Trust, in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), has launched the National Hackathon of the World Robot Olympiad Zimbabwe to promote technological advancement and expose young people to innovative opportunities.

The National Hackathon of the World Robot Olympiad Zimbabwe has brought together 16 schools from Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo, and Chiredzi to compete for a coveted spot in the international finals in Turkey.

The competition aims to identify and nurture young talent in robotics and STEM education, and the winning team will represent Zimbabwe in the global competition.

The World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is an international robotics competition that aims to promote robotics and STEM education among young people. The competition is held annually in different countries, and teams from around the world participate to showcase their robotics skills and innovations.

The Girls in STEM Trust is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote gender equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The trust works to inspire and empower girls and young women to pursue careers in STEM and provides resources and support to help them achieve their goals.

By partnering to launch the National Hackathon of the World Robot Olympiad Zimbabwe, the Girls in STEM Trust and Nust aim to provide a platform for young people, especially girls, to develop their skills in robotics and STEM, and to encourage them to pursue careers in these fields.

The hackathon aims to foster innovation, creativity, and problem-solving skills among participants, and to promote the development of robotics and STEM education in Zimbabwe.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mr Simon Saunyama, the director for economic development, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said the Government is deeply committed to fostering a culture of STEM education and innovation among youths and is dedicated to providing the necessary support and resources to ensure the success of such initiatives.

“We recognise that the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are critical drivers of progress and economic growth in the 21st century. That is why we have made significant investments in STEM education at all levels, from primary schools to our universities,” said Minister Ncube.

She added that national development policies explicitly prioritise the expansion of STEM learning across Zimbabwe.

“The Transitional Stabilisation Programme and the recently launched National Development Strategy 1 both identify the cultivation of 21st-century skills in science, technology, and digital literacy as key objectives. We believe that empowering our young people with these critical competencies is essential for Zimbabwe to thrive in the modern global economy.”

Minister Ncube further outlined that events such as the World Robot Olympiad are essential to this effort and inspire the students to explore the wonders of robotics and computer science, igniting their curiosity and passion for problem-solving and creative technical design.

She said the competition represents a tremendous opportunity for young people to showcase their talents, learn from their peers, and take important steps towards careers in cutting-edge, future-oriented fields, thereby fostering innovation and creativity that will positively impact the country’s future.

“I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Girls in STEM Trust for bringing this incredible initiative to Zimbabwe. Your tireless efforts to promote STEM education, especially for girls and young women, are making a profound and lasting impact. By investing in our next generation of scientists, engineers, and innovators, you are helping to secure Zimbabwe’s prosperity for years to come,” she said.

Executive director of Girls in STEM Trust and National Coordinator of the World Robot Olympiad Zimbabwe, Mrs Victoria Nxumalo announced that 16 teams are competing for a chance to represent Zimbabwe at the international finals in Izmir, Turkey, from November 28 to 30, 2024.

“This competition is more than just about robots and challenges. It’s a celebration of innovation, problem-solving, and teamwork. You, the brilliant young minds in front of me, are shaping the future of technology. I am inspired that you are building robots that tackle real-world problems and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible using technology, “ said Mrs Nxumalo.

“To our partners, Nust, which will be our home for the next five days, the World Robot Olympiad, Irish Aid, Google, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Camden Education, Econet Wireless, Telco, Educate, Cabs and Old Mutual and Byo Tech Hub we want to express our deepest gratitude for walking this journey with us and investing in the youth of Zimbabwe. We do not take your support lightly and are humbled by your continued efforts to work with Girls in STEM Trust.” — @Lo7246Lovelyn