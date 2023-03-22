Girls taught financial literacy

Online Reporter

The Government is incorporating financial literacy into learning systems where tertiary institutions have entrepreneurship courses and is applauding efforts by the private sector in targeting girls, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube has said.

In a speech read on her behalf on Wednesday by Deputy Director Coordination in the Bulawayo minister of State’s office, Ms Beulah Gwaze, Minister Ncube said it is critical for women to be financially literate as that empowers them.

“I am honoured to be part of this gathering where girls and women have got to speak on the importance of financial literacy. This event is important as it collaborates the public and private sectors in driving economic growth and development,” she said.

“As we celebrate Women’s Month, it is important that we recognise the significant impact which financial literacy can have on the lives of women.

“It is important that we acknowledge the interventions that Old Mutual together with their partners, which are the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as well as Girls in STEM Trust are doing in facilitating financial literacy across Zimbabwe”.

Over 100 girls drawn from various schools in Bulawayo attended the event organised by Girls In STEM Trust and the Old Mutual Women’s Network.

Minister Ncube added that financial literacy is the knowledge and skill needed to make informed and effective decisions about financials; encompassing budgeting, saving, investing, borrowing, and managing debt.

“When women are financially literate, they can access credit, start businesses, and achieve financial independence. Financial literacy can also help women to break the cycle of poverty and improve the economic well-being of their families.“The benefits of financial literacy are clear and make a real difference in the lives of women across the world. This is especially important in developing countries like ours, where women are often marginalised and lack access to financial resources.”

Old Mutual Regional Manager- Southern, Mr Girls taught financial literacy said they are keen on equipping girls with knowledge about savings, investments, budgeting and debt management.

“We realised that girls and women are sometimes left behind on financial literacy and inclusion so we decided to run the programme targeting girls and women. There idea is that no one should be left behind on financial literacy so that they can make informed decisions.”

He said in the Matabeleland region they are targeting to train 700 girls and women this week.

Girls In STEM Trust (GIST) executive director, Victoria Nxumalo said it is a brilliant way of celebrating women’s month imparting financial literacy as about 90 percent of Zimbabweans are entrepreneurs especially women,”

“Today, in partnership with Old Mutual we are celebrating International women’s month conducting a programme called On the Money whereby we give financial literacy training to girls and women in Bulawayo.

In the past three years we have seen positive results where girls have started to think about ways of making money while in school. Some have come up with poultry and gardening projects and they are investing the funds they are generating.

Girls In STEM Trust (GIST), is an education non-profit making organisation targeting to groom female leaders and pioneers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics with its headquarters in Bulawayo

It’s deliberate drive is to empower, educate and enrich the lives of women and girls by exposing them to all facets of STEM as well as the 21st century digital skills that are fused with it.