‘Give Dlodlo the powers’

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

SIHLANGU Dlodlo has become the third chief executive officer at Highlanders in the club’s history, replacing Ronald Moyo who opted against renewing his contract with the Bulawayo giants.

However, the question remains, whether the new CEO can transcend that role of a mere “glorified clerk” and take reins to make a lasting impact at the club as expected?

The current club constitution designates the executive secretary as the individual responsible for all club correspondence, resulting in the CEO role at Highlanders being diminished to that of an “administrative clerk.”

The constitution must be amended before Dlodlo can have any authority within the club and do what is expected of his office.

During the mid-year meeting in 2022, a committee chaired by board member Nicholas Nyathi provided insights into certain proposals currently under consideration. These proposals aim to prevent duplication of duties outlined in the constitution between the executive committee secretary and the CEO.

Should members agree to the amendments, the CEO will have his responsibilities spelled out as required by Fifa, on how to run the club, making Dlodlo a club signatory who is responsible for all the club’s correspondence.

Club correspondence, recording of minutes, keeping of player records, which includes renewal of contracts and player registrations will be the CEO’s responsibilities.

The amended constitution, if given the green light by the members, will also see the abolishing of the secretary, treasurer and committee member’s titles as well as their roles.

Club members have welcomed the appointment of Dlodlo, with some calling for the capacitation of his office.

Club member, Innocent Mikazhu said: “His experience in marketing will be vital for the club. His connections in the field of marketing are certainly going to help the club. Football-wise, this is someone who needs no introduction.

He has been in the game for a while, which is an advantage. With the constitution amendments coming, we hope the constitution is amended to give power to the CEO.”Dumile Ncube, a lifetime member, agreed with Mikazhu.

“I am happy with this appointment. He has done a lot of work in football and marketing. His relationship with people in general is adorable. He has an open-door policy. He knows how to do his job. I have all the faith in him. l hope he will do well. He has done well where he has worked before. There is a need to amend the constitution, so that the CEO gets the power to make key decisions at the club. This will help the club grow.”

Another life member Sibekiwe Ndlovu welcomed Dlodlo’s appointment, saying his history speaks well and would be of benefit to Highlanders.

“He has done well in his previous places of employment. My call is that he be given the powers of a CEO and not have his duties clash with those of the executive committee,” said Ndlovu.Out of the twenty-four applications for the Highlanders CEO post, Dlodlo landed the job.

Dlodlo is not new to football as he is a former Bantu Rovers chairman and has been involved in football administration for a while.

He has previously managed the affairs of former Warriors skipper Esrom Nyandoro. He has also worked as a marketing executive at Innscor. Following his departure from Innscor, he went into farming before joining Kings and Queens as general manager in November last year.

Apart from the football side of things, Dlodlo is also a decorated film production guru.

He is one of the once prodigious talents that the late great Cont Mhlanga regarded as the best to ever grace the Amakhosi Cultural Centre.

As the congratulatory messages pour in, Highlanders members have been invited to submit proposals for the amendment of the club’s constitution as they seek to comply with Fifa Club Licensing requirements.

Bosso members are expected to have handed in their proposals for amendment by April 19. – @innocentskizoe.