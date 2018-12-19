‘Give Zim time to reform’

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe should be given time to institute reforms that Government has pledged to embark on, Canada’s ambassador Mr Rene Cremonese has said.

Mr Cremonese said this after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda yesterday.

He said he had sought to understand the work of Zimbabwe’s Parliament during his discussions with the Speaker. “In general terms, I asked him to help me understand better the function of Parliament and the reform agenda that is underway,” he said.

“We discussed a number of Bills and pieces of legislation that are in a very important way being dealt with to align the legislation to the Constitution and as well to deal with a number of Bills that are being brought forward by the executive that need to be addressed.

“It’s clear that there is a need for consultation and for time in order for any piece of legislation to be amended or new piece of legislation (to come in) as a request for consultation among the parties themselves, in committee and other structures so it’s not something that comes overnight you don’t make good policy or good legislation by moving too quickly.”

Mr Cremonese, however, acknowledged that there were some sectors that were sceptical with the pace of reforms.

“Having said that it would be wrong not to say that there isn’t some degree of scepticism that exists from members of the civil society, other members of Zimbabwe’s society and internationally as to whether or not the reforms are actually going to be put in place,” he said.

Government has reiterated on numerous occasions expressed its commitment to implement reforms on both the political and economic front as part of a vision for the country to achieve a middle income economy by 2030.