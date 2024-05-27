GL mourns Botswana Director, Champion for Women’s Rights Chigedze Chinyepi

Gibson Mhaka

GENDER Links (GL) mourns the passing on of its Botswana Office and SADC Liaison Director, Chigedze Chinyepi describing her as a champion for women’s rights who has left an indelible mark on the movement in Botswana, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and across Africa.

Mme Chigedze passed away on 26 May, 2024

In a statement, GL Chair Emily Brown said Mme Chigedze demonstrated exceptional dedication in recruiting qualified individuals to serve on the GL Botswana Board.

“Gender Links (GL) learned with deep shock and sadness of the passing away of its Botswana Office and SADC Liaison Director Chigedze Chinyepi on 26 May 2024.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and to the thousands, especially women, whose lives she touched. Mme Chigedze, as she was fondly known, leaves behind her giant footprints in the women’s movement in her home country Botswana, the 16 countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Africa more broadly.

“Gender Links was always at the top of Mme Chigedze’s agenda. She worked really hard to find the right people to serve on the GL Botswana Board. I will miss her courage and fortitude,” said Brown.

Deeply saddened by the sudden loss, Director of the GL Regional Hub, Debrah Mukuku, recalled her conversation with Mme Chigedze just last week.

Mukuku said that while Mme Chigedze was recovering from an operation, this tragic eventuality had never been anticipated.

“As GL staff we are in total shock,” Mukuku said. “Mme Chidegze joins our gallery of sheroes. We will designate our newest conference room the Mme Chigedze Seminar Room. Her memory, passion and power will forever be with us.”

GL founder and long-time colleague Colleen Lowe Morna also described Mme Chigedze as a tireless champion for gender equality, particularly noting her fearless character in speaking truth to power and campaigning wherever her voice was needed.

“Mme Chigedze is synonymous with the struggle for gender equality in SADC. Mme Chigedze worked 24/7/365 for change.

“She embraced diversity; championing the rights of all, women, girls, LGBTIQ persons; indigenous women; those living with disability, sex workers.

“The list is endless. Mme Chigedze was not afraid to speak truth to power, campaigning wherever her voice was needed.

“We have been robbed of a woman and human rights defender. May we honour her by continuing the struggle for a better life for all,” said Morna.