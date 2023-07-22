Glittering Gems Zimbabwe’s netball team sets sights on World Cup glory

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

LAST month, the entire nation rallied behind the national cricket team as they fought to qualify for the World Cup. The stadiums were packed to the rafters, fan parks were filled with passionate supporters, and the Chevrons felt the unwavering support of their country. Now, as the cricket fever begins to fade, a new wave of hope and excitement emerges with netball taking centre stage.

The Gems, as they are affectionately known, are set to represent Zimbabwe at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa, starting from 28th July. Ranked 13th in the world, they find themselves in a tough Pool A with heavyweights like Australia and Fiji.

Despite the challenging draw, the Gems are determined to make their mark and improve on their eighth-place finish in the previous World Cup. From 28 July sport enthusiasts switch on to netball and locally, there’s a renewed hope and focus. The same energy exuded by cricket fans ought to be felt as the Gems contest with the world’s best in netball.

Why not do it for the Gems?

That would be the question directed at the many gentlemen and ladies who donned the red overalls, cheering the Chevrons. Would it harm to put on that work wear as we also support our polished Gems?

This is a moment to show sporting solidarity that is unmatched, a spirited national pride toward our netball side, a team that carved its way to stardom with a few even noticing.

As Zimbabwe shifts its focus from cricket to netball, it is time for the nation to shine the spotlight on the Gems. With the same energy, passion, and pride that filled the cricket stadiums, let us come together and support these polished athletes as they make their country proud on the world stage.

The Netball World Cup is the stage for the Gems to shine, and together, we can create a legacy of sporting solidarity and unmatched national pride.

Coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki calls on the nation to rally behind the team, both in Cape Town and back at home. With a series of friendly matches lined up to fine-tune their skills, the Gems are in great shape and ready to take on the world’s best.

“The girls are in good shape and we are ready to get things started. Hopefully we will have our fans coming in their numbers to back us since we are playing closer to home. We have a number of friendly matches lined up. We are hoping these will help us see the level we are at and what we need to improve on before the competition starts,” said Mutsauki.

Former Warriors coach Joey Antipas believes that playing closer to home could work to the Gems’ advantage.

“The team did well in the previous campaign in England. We are playing closer to home this time around and we should use that to our advantage. We wish the ladies all the best in their endeavours,” said Antipas.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Managing Director Givemore Makoni said reaching the World Cup was an amazing feat by the Gems and hopes that they will do well in the global showpiece.

“First of all, we would like to say congratulations to the Gems for making it to the World Cup. It means a lot to the country that they achieved that feat and it shows that they worked really hard. We therefore, wish them all the best during the World Cup,” said Makoni.

The Gems’ journey to the World Cup has been nothing short of remarkable, securing their second successive qualification at the Africa Netball World Cup qualifier. Now, as they step onto the African soil to compete in a global showcase, the entire nation is urged to come together and support these talented athletes.

The Gems have been in rigorous training, engaging in friendly matches with men’s teams to boost their fitness and speed.

They are determined to make a mark in this prestigious tournament and showcase the talent that has brought them this far.

They have also organised four friendlies. Before the World Cup opener against Australia on Friday next week, Zimbabwe will play friendlies against England tomorrow before they face Barbados two days later.

Their last two friendlies will be against Scotland and Wales on July 26.

Zimbabwe finished eighth in the previous World Cup campaign and will be hoping to improve on that performance.

The global meet, which will feature 16 countries, will be played between July 28 and August 6 and for the first time in history, the tournament takes place on African soil. — @innocentskizoe