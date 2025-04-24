Global glamour at ZITF: Fashion boosts trade

Sipepisiwe Moyo, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has long been a cornerstone of economic dialogue, but this year, it has also become a catwalk for global fashion and cultural expression.

Held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, ZITF 2025 is embracing the power of soft diplomacy through style. Exhibitors from around the world have transformed their pavilions into showcases of heritage, innovation and identity, with fashion taking centre stage.

Among the stand-out international participants is Belarus, a nation traditionally recognised for its industrial strength, particularly in machinery. This year, however, Belarus has added a new thread to its narrative: fashion.

Their exhibit features traditional garments and accessories that reflect centuries of Belarusian history and craftsmanship. The display has captivated attendees, many of whom have been struck by the detail and elegance of the Eastern European attire.

Closer to home, Zimbabwean designers are also making a strong impression. With collections that fuse traditional African motifs with contemporary silhouettes, they are asserting their presence on the international fashion map.

From hand-dyed fabrics to meticulously tailored gowns, Zimbabwe’s fashion scene is proving itself to be rich, modern and ready for global recognition.

One name generating considerable buzz is Mthobi Sibanda, an emerging Zimbabwean designer whose eye-catching gowns have become a highlight of this year’s fair. Last month, Sibanda was awarded the Emerging Brand in Fashion Design accolade and his ZITF showcase has further cemented his rising-star status.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this international platform. ZITF has expanded my audience beyond Zimbabwe, as my designs are reaching people from all over the world,” said Sibanda.

His collection includes bold, colourful pieces made from locally-sourced materials. Sibanda, who honed his craft at Bulawayo Polytechnic, says his journey has been driven by passion and perseverance.

Beyond the glitz of the catwalk, ZITF is also a dynamic hub for innovation in beauty and self-care. Langa Sibanda, founder of House of Langa, introduced a new line of men’s grooming products at the fair.

“This year, I launched a product specifically for men, targeting beard care and skin wellness. We’ve even included a tea blend, because beauty truly begins from within,” she said.

At her stand, visitors are treated to a blend of global styles – from elegant Japanese kimonos and intricate Indian sarees, to the vibrant regalia of South Africa’s Venda community. The cultural exchange is tangible, with attendees engaging across booths, learning about diverse traditions and discovering new interpretations of beauty and fashion.

“The ZITF is not just a trade fair, it’s a melting pot of cultures, ideas and opportunities. Fashion is proving to be a universal language — one that connects us beyond politics and economics,” said one international delegate from Kenya.

As the fair continues to draw record numbers, the fashion and cultural components of ZITF are emerging as powerful tools for diplomacy and international branding. Through clothing and cosmetics, nations are telling their stories — inviting the world not just to trade with them, but to understand them.