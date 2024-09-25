Global leaders bemoan crises as UN General Assembly opens

Victoria Ruzvidzo in NEW YORK, USA

THE 79th United Nations General Assembly began here yesterday with global leaders bemoaning the crises that confront the world today, including wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan, climate change, an unequal international financial system and the dangers of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

Zimbabwe goes onto the podium today with President Mnangagwa’s statement being read on his behalf by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava. President Mnangagwa is also the chairman of SADC. Minister Shava, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube and Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu attended the opening ceremony.

In his keynote remarks, UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres lamented the current global instability that threatens to overwhelm the world.

He said the world of inequality, impunity and uncertainty was not sustainable.

“The current state of the world is unsustainable but the problems are resolvable. The wars in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and elsewhere threaten to bring the world to its knees, compounded by such challenges as climate change, rising poverty and an outdated international financial architecture.

“The World is locked in a purgatory of polarity,” Mr Guterres said.

He said the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were failing to keep pace with global economic developments.

Mr Guterres also bemoaned the effects of climate change, which he described as “man-made and not a natural phenomenon as largely asserted”.

“Climate crisis and Artificial Intelligence are challenges that must be resolved. Artificial Intelligence could lead to artificial decisions across all systems of the world”.

Brazilian President, Mr Luiz Inancio Lula da Silva also stressed the need for urgent action to redress the global crises.

“It is sad that 2023 is the year with the highest number of wars since World War 11. Already, $2,4 trillion has been spent in the wars. These funds could have financed development projects.

“It is also unfortunate that at least 300 million people will need humanitarian aid in the world this year,” he said.

Mr da Silva stressed the need to reform global governance and promote strategies to combat hunger and climate change.

“We need courage and political will to change,” he said.

The 193-member strong Unga is over the next two days expected to debate issues afflicting the world.

The UN body is the only universally representative body of the organisation.

The theme for this year’s General Assembly is “Advancing Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity”.

US President, Joe Biden addressed the General Assembly for the last time. The Americans go to the polls next month to elect a new president.