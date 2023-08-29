Global leaders congratulate ED, Zanu-PF

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

CONGRATULATORY messages have started pouring in following President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF’s re-election in the just-ended harmonized elections.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on Saturday declared President Mnangagwa the winner in the presidential election in which he gained 52,6 percent of the vote while his closest opponent Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change got 44 percent.

Zanu-PF also obtained the majority of the National Assembly seats garnering 136 while CCC got 73 seats.

Mr Chamisa has, however, rejected the presidential poll results while claiming that the election was stolen, an assertion he has failed to substantiate.

On the other hand, President Mnangagwa has said he was just a competitor who won and had no influence on the outcome of the election.

Following the ruling party’s electoral victory, President Mnangagwa has received congratulatory messages from his counterparts in the region and beyond.

Despite the unwarranted adverse reports over the electoral process by some foreign election observer missions who have been accused of overstepping their mandate and being biased in favour of the opposition, fellow heads of state have largely commended Zimbabwe for holding peaceful elections.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in a statement yesterday congratulated President Mnangagwa for his re-election and wished him and the people of Zimbabwe well.

“I congratulate President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his re-election. I wish him and the people of Zimbabwe well for the upcoming term,” said President Ramaphosa.

Earlier, South Africa’s Presidency had commended the country for the peaceful election process despite the adverse impact of sanctions on the economy.

The People’s Republic of China has also joined other global leaders in commending Zimbabwe’s smooth election process.

China’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Deputy director of Information, Mr Wang Wenbin, said his country was closely following Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections after being invited to observe the elections.

“As a friend to Zimbabwe, China has been closely following the general elections in the country. At Zimbabwe’s invitation, China sent an observer mission there.

“The mission believes that the elections were held in a peaceful and orderly fashion with active participation by the people. We have noted the result released by the ZEC and extend congratulations to President Mnangagwa,” said Mr Wenbin.

He said China stands ready to work with the new Government to bring our two countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to new heights.

“We have noticed reports on some disputing the election result. It is our hope that parties in Zimbabwe will put people’s interests first and resolve differences properly through legal means,” said Mr Wenbin.

“China adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. We respect the Zimbabwe people’s choice, and wish the country continued stability after the election and greater progress in pursuing national development and prosperity.”

Namibian President Dr Hage Geingob was the first to issue a congratulatory message to President Mnangagwa and the ruling party. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, President Geingob commended Zimbabweans for voting peacefully.

“On behalf of the people and Government of the Republic of Namibia, I extend warmest congratulations to @edmnangagwa on his re-election as President of Zimbabwe.

“I also extend felicitations to @ZANUPF_Official our sister party, on the victory in the peaceful elections of 23-08-23,” he said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu also congratulated President Mnangagwa and pledged to continue working with Zimbabwe for the development of the region.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency President @edmnangagwa, on being re-elected as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe,” she posted.

“I am looking forward to continuing working together in fostering the historic, economic, and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Zimbabwe.”

Regional countries have also urged the parties in Zimbabwe to work in unison to sustain peace while pushing toward development and shared prosperity in the country. Similar congratulatory messages also came from as far as Belarus, where President Aleksandr Lukashenko celebrated President Mnangagwa’s victory.

Through the Belarus Embassy in Zimbabwe, President Lukashenko said he has heartily received President Mnangagwa re-election.

“On behalf of the people of the Republic of Belarus and himself President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on winning re-election. Well done,” reads the statement.

Zimbabwe enjoys cordial relations with the Eastern European country. President Lukashenko visited Zimbabwe in January on an official two-day state visit where several memoranda of understanding were signed.

To cap the visit, President Lukashenko visited the magnificent Victoria Falls, one of the world’s seven natural wonders and world heritage sites.

Addressing the media after ZEC confirmed his re-election on Sunday, President-elect Mnangagwa said the election has come and gone and stressed the need to collectively develop the country.

“The elections have come and gone. I am humbled by the trust and confidence that you my fellow countrymen and women have reposed in me, to once again serve as President of our great country, Zimbabwe. There is much more work to be done,” said the President.

“Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years, no one and no place will be left behind.” – @nqotshili