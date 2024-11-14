Global South should assert voice on climate injustice

Richard Muponde, Zimpapers Politics Hub

AS the world gathers for COP29 in Azerbaijan, African leaders and representatives from the Global South have made a powerful statement against the historical injustices of climate change and demanded that the developed nations provide between US$1 trillion and US$5 trillion per year in cross-border finance to developing countries.

They also called for greater accountability, real climate finance, and transparent data from developed countries arguing that there should be no room for half measures in the fight against climate change.

The 29th Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), has been on in Baku, Azerbaijan, since 11 November and will run until 22 November under the theme, “In Solidarity for a Green World”.

The event is viewed as a pivotal opportunity to accelerate action to tackle the climate crisis.

However, as the world gathers in the Eurasian country, the narrative is clear that the rich, industrialised countries have disproportionately contributed to climate change, and it is time for them to be held accountable for the damage they have caused.

The historical context is that before the early 1800s, global living standards were relatively similar. However, the onset of the Industrial Revolution marked a significant turning point, leading to vast economic inequalities that persist today. The industrial activities of wealthy nations have resulted in the highest levels of carbon emissions, fundamentally altering the climate and exacerbating global inequalities.

According to an Oxfam report, from 1990 to 2015, the carbon emissions of the super-rich were more than double those of the poorest half of humanity, who were responsible for only seven percent of global emissions.

This stark contrast highlights the urgent need for accountability from those who have historically polluted the planet.

Climate experts at COP29 are calling for the developed countries to provide cross-border finance to developing countries under the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG). The NCQG is a key element of the 2015 Paris Agreement and is designed to set a new financial target to support developing countries in their climate actions post-2025.

The demands from the Global South for reparations and funding for loss and damage are not only justified but essential as they bore the brunt of the harsh effects of climate change such as floods, heat waves and droughts. The principle of “polluter pays” must be upheld, recognising that those who have contributed the most to climate change have a moral obligation to support those who are suffering from its consequences.

African nations, which are often on the frontlines of climate impacts — facing floods, droughts, and food insecurity — must rally together to demand that developed nations fulfil their financial commitments, including the proposed US$1 trillion per year in climate finance.

The NCQG seeks to fill persistent gaps in climate finance, replacing the existing US$100 billion annual goal set in 2009 due to end in 2025, and aiming to provide a more realistic and ambitious financial framework.

At COP29, African leaders and the Global South as a whole have a critical opportunity to assert their voices and demand accountability from industrialised nations. They must collectively advocate for substantial financial support to address the climate crisis, ensuring that developed nations do not renege on their commitments, as seen with the previous US$100 billion pledge from the Copenhagen Accord. The stakes are high, and the time for decisive action is now.

Addressing the conference, President Mnangagwa who is also the Sadc chairperson, and the first Head of State to address the conference in Baku, said the time of implementing half measures in fighting climate change is over as all parties should fully enforce agreed positions, including increasing climate financing.

“Science warns of the need to drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Regrettably, pollution continues to degrade the environment, threatening the quality of our air and water, while biodiversity loss threatens food security, pushing millions into poverty and hunger. The time for half-measures is over and we all have a duty to fully implement our agreements,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said the shift to a future of renewable energy sources was an absolute necessity but required funding and technology and revealed that the Second Republic had unveiled various measures to ratchet-up the fight against climate change.

“As such, my country is implementing the Nationally Determined Contribution implementation plan and investment framework, to aid in our resource mobilisation efforts. Zimbabwe recently developed a national carbon market framework which puts Article 6 Compliance Framework at the heart of Zimbabwe’s climate change strategy,” he said.

“Zimbabwe presents vast opportunities for carbon trading, particularly through investments in solar, wind, mini-hydro, waste-to-energy and geothermal power generation, afforestation, reforestation and agroforestry.”

Turning to the NCQG, President Mnangagwa called for the application of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities which recognises that all countries share responsibility for addressing global environmental problems, but acknowledges that different countries have diverse capabilities and responsibilities.

He also highlighted how the effects of climate change have also affected power supply to the country which relies heavily on hydropower from the Kariba power stations.

“Our reliance on hydroelectric power has, also, made our clean energy supply precarious. These cascading effects underscore the vulnerability of developing countries like Zimbabwe to climate change who contribute minimally to global emissions. Our efforts to combat these crises are further thwarted by illegal sanctions imposed by some Western powers,” the President said.

In his address, the United Nations Secretary General, Mr Antonio Guterres spoke about this year’s hottest days and months as predicted by climate agencies which he described as “a masterclass in climate destruction”.

“Developed countries must race the clock to double adaptation finance to at least US$40 billion a year by 2025. COP29 must tear down the walls of climate finance. Developing countries must not leave Baku empty-handed. A deal is a must and I’m confident it will be reached,” Mr Gutteres said.

Climate advocate, Ms Natalie Gwatirisa, said the emergency of the new demands for climate finance have brought other challenges that developed countries have faced in terms of meeting the US$100 billion goal that was established previously.

“Over the past years, there has been a struggle to achieve this financial milestone. And on top of that, the introduction of this additional ambitious demand raises critical questions to say that, how is it also going to be possible if they failed to meet the demands for the past few years?” said Ms Gwatirisa.

She said developing countries have the right to demand a significant amount towards climate finance for so many reasons and as the victims of the climate change effects caused by developed nations.

“The fact that they are disproportionately affected by climate change and yet they are minimally contributing to the greenhouse gases is one major reason. So these countries often lack, we do lack resources and infrastructure to adapt and to mitigate, to fight climate change. And that means that we need financial support in order for us to survive and to have some sort of sustainable development,” she said.

Fighting climate change is vital for sustainable development and the improvement of lives in affected communities while effective climate action can lead to job creation, enhanced food security, and better health outcomes.

The well-being of future generations hinges on the actions taken today to address the climate crisis.

As COP29 progresses, African countries must emerge with a unified voice, demanding that countries in the Global North be held accountable for their role in climate change. The call for reparations and funding for loss and damage is not merely a request; it is a legitimate demand for justice. The future of millions depends on the actions taken now, and it is imperative that African leaders stand firm in their resolve to hold wealthy nations accountable for the climate crisis they have created. The time for action is now, and the world is watching. -@muponderichard