Glow Petroleum make perfect start in Rainbow Netball League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
DEFENDING champions Glow Petroleum got their Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) off to the perfect start with two victories over Mambas and Hi-flyers in matches played in Chitungwiza.
Mambas, who finished as runners up last season were beaten 49-43 while Hi-flyers were handed a 104-3 hiding.
The match between Mambas and the High-flyers was stopped owing to the rains falling. This season the Ranl league will have 18 teams battling it out in six venues.
Farm Prison, Shamva Mine, Chitungwiza, Shamva Urban, Morris Depot and Patchway will host the matches. Four new teams Delta Beverages, Hwange Colliery, Belvedere and ZRP Mutare have joined the league this term.
Results
Chitungwiza Bubble
Agape 20-49 Khami
Correctional 72-23 Khami
Correctional 71-18 Khami
Shamva Mine Bubble
Shamva mine 31-39 Ruwa
Support Unit 51-25 Ruwa
Shamva Mine 28-46 Support Unit
Farm Prison Bubble
Tenax 54-26 Mthala
Tenax 56-18 Jinika
Mthala 44-31 Jinika
Patchway Bubble
Golden Valley 21-39 Delta
Golden Valley 25-0 Goldreef
Delta 25-0 Goldreef
( walkover results on Goldreef)
Morris Bubble
Mambas 43-49 Glow Petroleum
Glow Petroleum 104-03 Hi-Flyers
(Mambas vs Hi-Flyers game stopped due to rains)
Shamva Urban Bubble
Shamva Urban 51-39 Lusumbami
Shamva Urban 56-38 Belvedere
Lusumbami 54-42 Belvedere