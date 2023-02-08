Glow Petroleum make perfect start in Rainbow Netball League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DEFENDING champions Glow Petroleum got their Rainbow Amateur Netball League (Ranl) off to the perfect start with two victories over Mambas and Hi-flyers in matches played in Chitungwiza.

Mambas, who finished as runners up last season were beaten 49-43 while Hi-flyers were handed a 104-3 hiding.

The match between Mambas and the High-flyers was stopped owing to the rains falling. This season the Ranl league will have 18 teams battling it out in six venues.

Farm Prison, Shamva Mine, Chitungwiza, Shamva Urban, Morris Depot and Patchway will host the matches. Four new teams Delta Beverages, Hwange Colliery, Belvedere and ZRP Mutare have joined the league this term.

Results

Chitungwiza Bubble

Agape 20-49 Khami

Correctional 72-23 Khami

Correctional 71-18 Khami

Shamva Mine Bubble

Shamva mine 31-39 Ruwa

Support Unit 51-25 Ruwa

Shamva Mine 28-46 Support Unit

Farm Prison Bubble

Tenax 54-26 Mthala

Tenax 56-18 Jinika

Mthala 44-31 Jinika

Patchway Bubble

Golden Valley 21-39 Delta

Golden Valley 25-0 Goldreef

Delta 25-0 Goldreef

( walkover results on Goldreef)

Morris Bubble

Mambas 43-49 Glow Petroleum

Glow Petroleum 104-03 Hi-Flyers

(Mambas vs Hi-Flyers game stopped due to rains)

Shamva Urban Bubble

Shamva Urban 51-39 Lusumbami

Shamva Urban 56-38 Belvedere

Lusumbami 54-42 Belvedere