GMB announces approved 2025 summer producer prices, winter wheat planting incentive

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has announced the approved 2025 summer producer prices and the winter wheat planting incentive for farmers.

The parastatal said it appreciates the role of farmers and all stakeholders in pursuit of agricultural transformation towards national food security and economic growth.

GMB Chief Executive Officer Dr Edson Badarai on Thursday said GMB will primarily purchase produce from farmers financed under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) and irrigation schemes.

The producer price for maize and traditional grains has been set at US$376.48 per metric tonne.

Soya beans and sunflower are pegged at US$580 and US$668.98 per metric tonne, respectively.

For winter wheat, the planting incentive has been set at US$451.35 per metric tonne.

“These prices are consistent with achieving both food security and macroeconomic stability,” said Dr Badarai.

“GMB will primarily purchase produce from farmers financed under the Presidential Input Programme (PIP) and irrigation schemes.

“Contractors are expected to buy back contracted produce at market prices. Furthermore, GMB, working with ZMX, shall provide commercial warehouse receipt services to all players.

“GMB appreciates the role of farmers and all stakeholders in pursuit of agricultural transformation towards national food security and economic growth.”

The Government has earmarked 120 000 hectares of winter wheat this year, marking a historic milestone in the country’s crop production records, as it moves to boost food security and slash the imports bill.

This ambitious plan is expected to produce 600 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above last year’s output of 562 591 tonnes and surpassing the minimum national requirement of 360 000 tonnes needed for self-sufficiency.

The 2025 winter plan aims to consolidate the gains from the Government’s 2024 Wheat-Based Food Security initiative.

Last season 119 954ha of wheat were planted and yielded 562 591 tonnes while barley was on 6 697ha and produced 36 120 tonnes.

Potatoes were on 8 657ha and produced 233 739 tonne.