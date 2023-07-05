GMB installs bulk bagging equipment

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Masvingo Depot has installed bulk bagging equipment to improve harvesting efficiency.

During this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, GMB revealed that it is working on innovative ways of receiving and distributing grains where the officials said they have plans to invest in automated silos.

Smart silos have an automated system for handling grain, which is different from the available silos that are manual.

On its Twitter handle today, GMB said the initiative will go a long way in reducing grain processing time, waiting periods, and increasing capacity utilisation.

“In a bid to improve harvesting efficiency, GMB Masvingo Depot installed bulk bagging equipment. This will go a long way in reducing grain processing time, waiting period and increase capacity utilisation,” reads the update.

