GMB moves to clear wheat debt to farmers

THE Grain Marketing Board said on Wednesday it is making strides to clear payment arrears to wheat farmers following the disbursement by the Treasury of US$4.6 million last week and another US$10 million this week.

In a statement, the GMB said to date, payments for wheat amounting to USD 23.7 million have been made.

“The clearance of outstanding payments is a serious priority and GMB appreciates the commitment of our farmers in ensuring national food self-sufficiency.

“GMB assures of its commitment to continue playing a key role in the agriculture transformation agenda,” it said.

Last month, the GMB cleared an outstanding USD 2.8 million for maize and traditional grains that farmers delivered for the 2022/23 summer

cropping season.

In the past, farmers used to shun the GMB and would sell to private buyers because of inordinate delays in payment.

