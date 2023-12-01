  • Today Fri, 01 Dec 2023

GMB officials accused of withholding essential farming inputs

Online writer

ZANU PF Secretary General and politburo member Dr Obert Mpofu on Thursday confronted GMB and transport operator officials about the inexplicable delay in the delivery of inputs to some parts of rural Lupane, in Matabeleland North Province.

There are trucks, allegedly loaded inputs which have not moved from depots for 3 months.

 

