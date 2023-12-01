GMB officials accused of withholding essential farming inputs
Online writer
ZANU PF Secretary General and politburo member Dr Obert Mpofu on Thursday confronted GMB and transport operator officials about the inexplicable delay in the delivery of inputs to some parts of rural Lupane, in Matabeleland North Province.
There are trucks, allegedly loaded inputs which have not moved from depots for 3 months.
-
Mkhululi Ncube, Online Writer THE family of a Bulawayo woman whose friend connived with her late boyfriend to kill her, has demanded 14 head of cattle as compensation from the killers’ families. Musawenkosi Hara (39) of New Magwegwe suburb ganged up with her boyfriend, Farai Michael Mutasa who later committed suicide, and killed her friend […]
-
Mkhululi Ncube, [email protected] A BULAWAYO woman who connived with her late boyfriend and killed her friend following an all-night beer-drinking binge before they went on a joyride with the corpse, was yesterday sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail. Musawenkosi Hara (39) of New Magwegwe suburb ganged up with her boyfriend, Farai Michael Mutasa […]
-
Thupeyo Muleya-Beitbridge Bureau A 48-year-old Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for smuggling cigarettes worth R416 070 into South Africa. Max Chingachirere was arrested on September 22 by the police in Roedtan under Waterberg District after his vehicle was found loaded with illicit cigarettes. Limpopo […]
Popular Stories
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Sign Up To Our Newsletter
Sponsored Links
|Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses
|Online Payments Buy ZESA Tokens Buy TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting
Comments