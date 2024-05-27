GMB pays US$10 million to wheat farmers

Online Reporter

THE Grain Marketing Board says on Monday it has paid US$10 million to wheat farmers for their harvest.

In a statement, the GMB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Edson Badarai said the consistent release of funds from Treasury demonstrates Government’s commitment to its promise to support farmers; towards wheat-based food security

Below is the full statement:

“The Grain Marketing Board advises our esteemed farmers and stakeholders of the significant progress made in clearing wheat farmers’ payments.

“Today, GMB paid USD 10 million to farmers, bringing the payments so far made to USD 38.3 million. The consistent release of funds from Treasury demonstrates Government’s commitment to its promise to support farmers; towards wheat-based food security. In the same vein, clearance of the outstanding balance of USD 5.3 million is a top priority. GMB appreciates the dedication and resilience of our farmers, and will continue playing its key role in the agriculture transformation agenda.”