GMB rolls free Presidential inputs distribution

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has started distributing free inputs countrywide targeting farmers under the Intwasa/Pfumvudza model, which is supported by the Presidential inputs programme.

Government introduced the climate-proof programme last year and it has already played a critical role in enhancing household food production in the last season, which saw the country achieving a bumper harvest.

Due to climate change induced-droughts, the country had in the past few years been spending nearly US$300 million buying grain from other countries.

In a statement yesterday GMB chief executive officer, Mr Rockie Mutenha, said the Presidential input scheme was targeting small scale farmers across the country.

“The programme is targeting small holder farmers, and 2,3 million households are set to benefit this current season,” he said.

Mr Mutenha clarified that the input scheme was for free and explained to transporters, local leaders and farmers that nothing should be paid as everything has been catered for. In the past farmers had been duped by some unscrupulous agents who made them pay additional monies for free support from the Government.

“Beneficiaries are not expected to pay for the delivery of the inputs. A budget has been allocated to the GMB to ensure that inputs reach every ward, so there is absolutely no need for farmers to pay transport fees,” said Mr Mutenha.

He warned that transporters risk losing their contract if they are found charging farmers for delivery of inputs.

“Registered transporters risk cancellation of contracts should they be found charging farmers for delivery of inputs,” said the GMB boss.

Under the Government’s National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025), revitalising the agriculture sector is a top priority towards building an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

This can only be achieved by adopting climate smart agriculture practices such as Intwasa/Pfumvudza, which has been widely embraced by many farming communities.

Zimbabwe is a predominantly agro-based economy, which explains why every farming season the Government always provides more support for the sector. [email protected]