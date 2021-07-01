GMB sees 306pc increase in maize deliveries

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

MAIZE deliveries to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) have increased by 306 percent to 296 443 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

Since the opening of the marketing season on April 1, traditional grain and soya bean deliveries have also recorded remarkable increases.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said deliveries were higher this season.

“The nation is informed that a total of 296 443 tonnes of maize an increase of 306 percent, 29 205 tonnes of traditional grains, an increase of 1184 percent and 10 198 tonnes of soya beans, an increase of 866 percent have been delivered to date to the Grain Marketing Board,” she said.

“The increases are a marked improvement from 2020 deliveries.”

Zimbabwe has achieved a bumper harvest on the back of the good rains the country received in the last farming season. Output was also enhanced by the adoption of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming and other support measures from the Government.

According to the Second Round of Crop and Livestock Assessment Report for 2020/2021 season, maize production is estimated at 2,7 million tonnes reflecting a 199 percent improvement from 907 628 tonnes produced in the 2019/2020 season.

Traditional grains production for the 2020/2021 season is estimated at 347 968 tonnes, which is 128 percent more compared to 152 515 tonnes in 2019/2020.

Sorghum production is expected to be 244 063 tonnes, which is 135 percent more than 103 684 tonnes obtained during 2019/2020 season.

Finger millet production is expected to be at 13 223 tonnes, which is 35 percent more than 9 799 tonnes produced in the 2018/2019 season.

On tobacco marketing, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has been advised that cumulative sales of 170,9 million kilogrammes have so far been realised this year valued at US468,9 million.

This year’s tobacco volumes are 19 percent above deliveries that were made during the same period in 2020.

“This was due to the prices, which were 13 percent firmer than last year and deliveries of better quality tobacco.

“Of the reported 277 cases of illegal sales of tobacco, there have been 144 convictions to date,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Total tobacco export shipments have reached 65 474 million kg (to over 50 destinations) as at 25 June 2021, 94 percent of tobacco had been sold under contract and six percent under auction.

“To date, decentralised selling points have handled 43 percent of the tobacco.”

On winter wheat, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has also been advised that of the 85 000 hectares planned for the crop this season, 62 879 ha have been planted for the Presidential, National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Schemes/Command/CBZ Agro-Yield and private sector schemes. — @okazunga.