GMB warn Presidential Input Scheme abusers

Business Writer

The Grain Marketing Board has warned members of the public against trading in Presidential Inputs Programme (PIP) or any contract scheme or from any unauthorized dealer.

Inputs under include fertiliser and seeds among others.

GMB said the practice is illegal.

“The Grain Marketing Board wishes to remind members of the public that in terms of Statutory Instrument 247 of 2018, it is unlawful to sell or purchase inputs that are being distributed to farmers under the Presidential Inputs Programme (PIP) or any contract scheme or from any unauthorized dealer,” said the parastatal in a statement.

“It has come to our attention that some unscrupulous traders are receiving stolen inputs. This is illegal and detrimental to both the buyer and seller.

“The GMB shall be rewarding anyone who comes forward with positive information leading to arrest or recovery of such inputs.”