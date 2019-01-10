‘Go out, enjoy’. . .So far everything looks good, says Mapeza

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

GO out and enjoy yourselves — that’s the message that FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is preaching to his players ahead of Saturday’s epic Caf Champions League group opener against Orlando Pirates at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Zimbabwean champions plunge into the mega-rich money-spinning stage hoping to upset the Soweto giants so that they get a head start in their endeavour to go beyond the group stage.

FC Platinum are in Group B with Pirates, Horoya AC of Guinea and defending champions Esperance of Tunisia.

The platinum miners will not have the comfort of playing their group matches at their favourite Mandava hunting ground until the venue is certified by Caf who surprisingly condemned it despite the fact that the Zvishavane stadium has previously played host to Caf sanctioned matches.

On their journey to the group stage, FC Platinum knocked out AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in the first round of the competition, having accounted for Cnaps of Madagascar in the preliminary stages who they beat 2-1.

And yesterday FC Platinum began their training at Barbourfields Stadium, a venue that is likely to draw a capacity crowd on Saturday.

The champions arrived in Bulawayo on Tuesday night and will have three training sessions at Bulawayo’s ceremonial home of soccer.

Mapeza, a seasoned coach, emerged from yesterday’s training session content with his charges’ response to the programme.

“So far everything looks good. Everyone is pushing hard for this game which is big for us as a club. We are training to improve on certain aspects that will help us counter the challenges we know we’re up against on Saturday.

“We have to be mentally and tactically prepared for the game without putting ourselves under unnecessary pressure. All I want is for my boys to go out there and enjoy the experience of playing football at this high level,” said Mapeza.

The FC Platinum coach is aware of the demands of playing at the highest level having participated in the Uefa Champions League when he was an active footballer, turning for Galatasaray in Turkey.

The ambition to conquer Africa and the possibility to attract the interest of foreign teams, could also motivate FC Platinum players to give a great show and maybe upset the Buccaneers, who have tasted Caf Champions League victory before.

Some of the players that can carry the day for FC Platinum include the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis who are both defenders, Lawrence Mhlanga, goalkeeper Petros Mhari, central midfielder Edwin Madhananga and strikers Mkhokheli Dube as well as Lameck Nhamo.

