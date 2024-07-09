Goal-shy Augusto leaves Chicken Inn

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Chicken Inn have roped in unheralded striker, Albert “Zuma” Nyamutsaka from Botswana’s Gaborone United (GU) to replace Clive Augusto.

Yesterday, through their official social media pages, the Gamecocks announced that they have since parted ways with Augusto.

“Special thanks for football hours, Augusto. All the best in your new chapter. More news coming,” wrote Gamecocks.

Contacted for a comment, Chicken Inn head coach, Joey Antipas confirmed Augusto’s departure adding that they have since found his replacement.

“Yes, it’s true that we have parted ways with Augusto. When he came back to the club, he didn’t come back as the same Augusto that we knew before he left. He couldn’t hit that form he had. The lack of goals affected him. He needed to score goals to stay at Chicken Inn. He rejoined us two seasons ago but it was unfortunate that as good as he was he couldn’t score,” said Antipas.

He added: “We have since identified Albert Nyamutsaka to be Augusto’s direct replacement. Nyamutsaka was formerly with Gaborone United (GU). Nyamutsaka is fondly known as Zuma and he previously did duty at Zifa Northern Region Division One side Golden Eagles. I believe if he hits the ground running that could be good for us.”

Augusto re-joined Gamecocks from CAPS United in May 2022

In 2019, Chicken Inn sold Augusto to Maritzburg United, with the player signing a three-year deal with the South Africa Premiership side.

Despite leaving the Gamecocks mid-season, Augusto was still able to win the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot after scoring 14 goals.

Augusto failed to replicate the same form in South Africa and was offloaded by Maritzburg United and ended up at Uthongathi.

He joined Caps United in 2021.

Antipas also revealed that they are set to welcome back three to four players who have regained their full fitness in the on-going second transfer window.

Midfielders, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, forward Munashe Pini and defensive duo of Nelson Ketala and Vincent Moyo were not registered by Gamecocks for the first half of the season as they were in the treatment room.

Central defender, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, who was briefly out of the country, recently went back to Chicken Inn and he has been training with Antipas’ men.

Kutinyu, had suffered a broken nose while in April Ketala underwent successful surgery on his right knee.

Moyo had been in the treatment room owing to muscle spasms on his left foot. — @FungaiMuderere.