Goalkeeper blow for Chicken Inn

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter
CHICKEN Inn first choice goalkeeper Donovan Bernard will miss the crunch top-of- the-table clash against FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium tomorrow, as he will be serving suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

This will be the first time Chicken Inn will play without the 27-year-old goalkeeper, who has kept 10 clean sheets in 18 games.

Donovan has conceded 13 goals and has been vital in Chicken Inn’s defence, with match-winning saves in the process. He has shown great goalkeeping skills that enable him to command his backline well.

In his absence, the Gamecocks coach Joey Antipas indicated that Pride Zendera will be thrown into the fray for his first league appearance this season.

Joey Antipas

Antipas is confident that Zendera, who has been called into action from the bench in the past will deliver at a time Chicken Inn are hard-pressed for their first home win against FC Platinum in seven years.

“So far, our preparations are on track and the boys are getting ready for the clash. The good thing is that Richard Hachiro and Michael Charamba, who had knocks in Mutare are available for selection. Itai Mabhunu is back after missing last weekend’s game due to suspension. We are still without Passmore Bernard, who will be serving his last match of suspension. Also out is goalkeeper Donovan Bernard who has accumulated three yellow cards.

“But we have Pride to cover for Donovan. Pride is an experienced goalkeeper and I have no doubt that this being his first match of the season, he will fit like a glove in the team,” said Antipas.

Brian Muza

The Chicken Inn gaffer might stick to the squad that beat Cranborne Bullets 4-1, maintaining the backline of skipper Moses Jackson, Nielson Ketala, veteran Guide Goddard and Xolani Ndlovu.

If they are to tinker with the defence, Mabhunu might find himself back in the starting line-up with Goddard relegated to the bench.

Anchorman Sheppard Mhlanga, box-to-box midfielder Brett Amidu, attacking midfielders Michael Charamba and Clive Dzingai will form the midfield with the league’s leading goal scorer Brian Muza, who has 10 goals, as well as Marlvin Hwata spearheading the attack.

Antipas is aware of FC Platinum’s threat and hopes his side will end the platinum miners’ dominance.

Chicken Inn last beat the platinum miners in Bulawayo on November 3, 2013, when they won 2-0.

“FC Platinum have had an upper hand over games played in Bulawayo, but this is football and in football there’s always a first time. Hopefully, this will be the first time for us to turn the tables. To do so, we have to come up with a solid game plan and be disciplined in our approach and execution,” said Antipas.

Norman Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza is likely to retain goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, who is enjoying good form, having kept five consecutive clean sheets since taking over from veteran Petros Mhari when they lost to Herentals 1-0 on April 30.

Magalane has helped the defending champions recover from that shock defeat at Herentals to thrash beleaguered Caps United 3-0, Yadah (2-0), Triangle United (4-0), Cranborne Bullets (1-0) and Tenax (2-0).

Veteran defender Gift Bello, Lawrence Mhlanga, Kelvin Mangiza and Nomore Chinyerere are expected to marshal FC Platinum’s defence, with Blessing Moyo, Brian Banda, Donald Teguru and Walter Musona in midfield, while Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya leads their attack.

Brett Amidu

Ngwenya, a leading contender for Rookie of the Year accolade, has seven goals and four assists in 18 matches.
Matchday 19 fixtures

Tomorrow: ZPC Kariba v Yadah (Nyamhunga, 1pm), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Vengere), Harare City v Caps United (National Sports Stadium), Chicken Inn v FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium)

Sunday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Dynamos v Triangle United (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Cranborne Bullets (Luveve), Manica Diamonds v Bulawayo City (Sakubva), Whawha v Tenax CS FC (Ascot)
Table
P     W     D    L       F     A     GD     Pts
Chicken Inn     18     11 5     2    26     13    13     38
FC Platinum     18     11     4     3     28     7     21     37
Dynamos     18     10     4     4     20     10     10     34
M.Diamonds     18     8     8     2     24     12     12     32
Triangle     18     8     5     5     26     21     5     29
Ngezi     18     7     7     4     23     9     14     28
Herentals     18     7     6     5     18     18     0     27
Highlanders     18     6     8     4     22     15     7     26
Rhinos     18     6     8     4     21     17     4     26
Byo Chiefs     18     6     8     4     17     14     3     26
Yadah     18    4     7     7     12     17     -5     19
Harare City     18     3     9     6     10     14     -4     18
ZPC Kariba    18     4     6     8     9     17     -8     18
Caps United     18     4    5     9     17     26     -9     17
Tenax CS FC     18     4     5     9     15     32     -17    17
Cranborne     18     4     4     10     17     29     -12     16
Byo City     18     2     6     10     12     27     -15 12
Whawha     18     3     3     12     15     35     -20     12

