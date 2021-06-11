Goalkeeper takes Highlanders to Fuz

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS goalkeeper Wellington Muuya has approached the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) to help him get a clearance from the club citing breach of contract.

The 24-year-old signed a three-year deal with Highlanders at the beginning of the 2019 season and spent the first year at Bosso before being loaned out to Victoria Falls-based Mosi Rovers last year.

He returned to Highlanders at the beginning of 2021.

Muuya said Highlanders hasn’t been paying him since last year, hence his request for termination of contract.

Muuya wrote to Bosso on May 24 seeking a clearance, so he can club hunt.

He also wrote to Zifa and copied the letter to the Premier Soccer League and Fuz, narrating his ordeal at the hands of Highlanders and made it clear that he was no longer interested in playing for the club.

“I was engaged by Highlanders Football Club for three years from 2019 to 2021. I was promised $7 500 as sign on fee for the three-year contract and $500 as salary. As for sign on, I was given $2 000 only and $500 per month for my salary from January to December 2019.

From 2020 to date, I never received any money in the form of either sign on or salary. That’s a breach of contract on the part of Highlanders,” wrote Muuya.

“I request for a clearance letter so I can look for employment elsewhere since my family and I are starving. To my surprise, Highlanders FC refused to give me a clearance to join a club of my choice; in this case Bulawayo Chiefs. I therefore plead with your office to assist me get clearance from Highlanders FC, so I can continue my career in football. I no longer want to play for Highlanders,” he wrote.

According to world football governing body Fifa’s statutes, a player is free to terminate his contract if the club fails to pay him for two consecutive months.

The rule is contained under Article 14b of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, terminating a contract with just cause for outstanding salaries.

“In the case of a club unlawfully failing to pay a player at least two monthly salaries on their due dates, the player will be deemed to have a just cause to terminate his contract, provided that he has put (it to) the debtor club in default in writing and has granted a deadline of at least 15 days for the debtor club to fully comply with its financial obligation(s),” reads part of the Fifa statutes.

Chronicle Sports understands that Bosso told Chiefs to cough up US$10 000 for the goalkeeper’s services. — @ZililoR