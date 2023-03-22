God did! Comedian Long John to perform at famed Apollo Theatre

Breaking News
22 Mar, 2023 - 15:03 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

United States-based comedian Learnmore Jonasi, formerly known as Long John is on cloud nine as he is set to perform at the prestigious Apollo Theatre in New York City, America on April 13.

Jonasi will be hosted by Alfred Kainga at a comedy night titled Africa that will also feature Karmen Naidoo and Quadir Yussuf on stage.

Jonasi is already regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s most awarded comedians and a performance at the Apollo Theatre is certainly going to go a long way in his career.

Breaking the news to his followers, Jonasi shared a picture of his name displayed on the theatre’s board accompanied with the caption “God did!”.

Learnmore Jonasi

The event is part of the Apollo Comedy Club which celebrates the theatre’s rich comedic roots. Presented in partnership with the legendary Bob Sumner (producer of Def Comedy Jam, creator of Laff Mobb on Aspire, the Apollo Comedy Club features the best up-and-coming talent in comedy today. The comedy shows precede the theatre’s weekend music series, Apollo Music Café, extending the Theatre’s late-night offerings.

Steve Harvey is one of the world-renowned comedians and showmen that has his roots and breakthroughs at the same venue, from rags to riches.

Well, nobody could imagine such opportunities shining on a Zimbabwean who started off with not much, but just his name and dedication to growing his brand. – @millieythandile

