Godolude and Friendly Brothers to light up Mnethi Bar

Sipepisiwe Moyo

Mnethi Public Bar, located in the Nkulumane suburb of Bulawayo, is gearing up for what is promising to be an exciting show tomorrow, featuring renowned Rhumba artiste Godolude and the Friendly Brothers.

The event will also showcase a dynamic line-up of DJs, including DJ P Boy, DJ Keith, and DJ Jazzman.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his debut performance at this venue, Godolude shared, “It is my first time performing live in Nkulumane koMnethi. Attendees should come prepared for an unforgettable experience as we’ll be performing our hit songs like ‘uMalambane’, ‘Walikhaba walichaphisa’, ‘Enzikini yothando’, ‘Suk Emva kwami’, ‘Impilo luhambo’, ‘Qapheqolo’, and ‘Uthando lwenu’.”

The show kicks off at 7pm and will continue late into the night.

The event will be hosted by Marvesto.