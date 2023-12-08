Godolude dates AmaJahunda for the first time

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

RHUMBA musician Godolude will tonight stage his first show in Gwanda town where he is billed to perform at Famous Bar.

The frontman of Eze Energy band will be putting to test his solo career as he heads to the mining town, a place he last perfomed, as a dancer for legendary Clement Magwaza.

Godolude said he is geared up for the gig and will take the chance to introduce his new album.

“This will be my first time to perform in Gwanda ever since l went solo. Which better way than to meet them with my latest offering ‘Walikhaba Walichaphisa’.

“After launching it last week in Plumtree to a good reception, l have my fingers crossed that it will be the same in Gwanda,” said Godolude.

