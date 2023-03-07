Godolude heeds fans’ calls . . . plans regional tour

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

RHUMBA dancer-cum-musician Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu has heeded the call by his fans to hold live shows in the Matabeleland region as he has set plans to embark on a regional tour.

The tour is set to be held from April to November in places that include Nkayi, Lupane, Plumtree, Gwanda and Victoria Falls.

A teaser of the tour will be on Friday as the artiste is set to stage a show at Pata Pata Sports Club in Mpopoma. He is expected to perform alongside the Friendly Brothers Band at the joint which has, of late, revived the local music scene.

Said Godolude: “For a while, my fans have been crying foul that they’re not able to access my works. They said they felt like I’m short-charging them. So, in order to address that, I’m in the process of planning tours at the places which they’ve highlighted.

“By 20 March, I’ll have the finer dates and venues for April and May shows. Most possibly, this year, I’ll record a visual for one of my songs and I’m planning to release another album as a follow-up to Target released last year.” – @mthabisi_mthire