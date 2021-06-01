Gods smile on PSL teams as no major injuries recorded: Chagonda

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA and Premier Soccer League (PSL) medical committee chairperson Edward Chagonda is relieved that no major injuries have been recorded in the opening two rounds of the Chibuku Super Cup following a lengthy layoff.

Local football action only resumed last week with the remodelled Chibuku Super Cup following 14 months of no action due to strict restrictions imposed on sporting activities following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides Highlanders and FC Platinum that faced off in the Castle Challenge Cup pitting PSL champions and Chibuku Super Cup winners in March last year, all other teams had last played competitive football in December 2019.

There had been fears that due to the long layoff, players would be vulnerable to serious injuries because of exposure to high-intensity games without match fitness.

Very few clubs organised friendly matches to test their players’ conditions in a game situation ahead of the Chibuku Super Cup last weekend and Chagonda is pleased that players seem to have adapted well to high-intensity matches, with a few contact injuries recorded.

“The gods have certainly been smiling on local teams because ordinarily after a long layoff like the one our domestic game had, there were fears that players might pick up injuries caused by lack of match fitness. I would like to believe that our coaches have mastered the importance of sports science in preparing athletes for high-intensity games,” said Chagonda.

“Another thing that might have contributed to few injuries is that players are very cautious; they’re not going in hard and know their capabilities in terms of lack of match fitness,” he said.

Injuries sustained by the Bulawayo-based PSL players in the two opening matches haven’t caused sleepless nights to their coaches who are happy with their progress following the long-forced break.

Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders’ coaches are happy that none of their players sustained injuries caused by heavy loads.

Only four players, two from City and two from Chiefs, were substituted after picking up injuries.

Chiefs’ coach Thulani Sibanda said central midfielder Hugh Chikosa and left-sided player Panashe Shoko limped off with ankle injuries in their 2-2 stalemate against City and will miss the next game against Chicken Inn this coming weekend.

“We always play with intensity and don’t wait for another team to determine our intensity. However, last weekend we had two of our players Hugh and Panashe at the end of crude tackles and picking up ankle injuries. These are unavoidable contact injuries in a game of football. On a positive note, they will probably be out for a week but we are worried about Panashe because he also sprained his ankle,” said Sibanda.

Left-winger Humphrey Ncube of City failed to finish the match after pulling a hamstring while striker Wisdom Mutasa had a rib injury.

“We’re starting to pick up in terms of match fitness. We’re also lucky that we haven’t had any major injuries, save for Muchichwa (Humphrey Ncube), who couldn’t finish the game after pulling a hamstring. Wisdom sat out today’s training because of that injury on his ribs but we are hopeful he’ll resume training soon,” said Philani Ncube, the City coach.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas said forward Marlvin Gaki has been given time off to recover from a hamstring while striker Obriel Chirinda, who missed Sunday’s goalless draw against Highlanders because of a groin injury, is expected back in training this week.

“Michael Charamba was hit on the sheen by a Highlanders defender but he seemed much better today. Obriel had a groin injury, which can happen to anyone and should be back in training this week. These are just minor injuries that players should be able to shake off,” said Antipas.

Highlanders’ coach Mandla Mpofu said central defender Andrew Tandi was expected to go for an ankle scan today after limping off barely 10 minutes into last Sunday’s match against Chicken Inn.

“The good news is that Nqobizitha Masuku, who played with straps on his groin, has now fully recovered. Divine Mhindiria, Crispen Ncube and Toto Banda have also fully recovered from their knocks,” Mpofu said. — @ZililoR