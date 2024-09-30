Gog’Bekezela delves into ancestral wisdom, hidden truths in new single “Mfihlakalo”

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Traditional African music artiste Gog’Bekezela is set to release his latest single, “Mfihlakalo”, a thought-provoking track that delves into the mysteries of life, spirituality, and African ancestral wisdom.

“Mfihlakalo”, meaning “mystery or hidden knowledge” in isiZulu, explores the unseen and unspoken, intertwining ancestral voices with haunting melodies and deeply rooted rhythms.

The song encapsulates the essence of African spirituality, where the mystical seamlessly blends with everyday life, and ancestral wisdom shapes the present.

“With ‘Mfihlakalo’, I wanted to honour the mysteries of our culture and the deep spiritual truths that often remain hidden,” said Gog’Bekezela.

“It’s a reflection on the power of the unknown and how our connection to our roots can lead to profound understanding and healing.”

Formerly known as Bekezela Music, Gog’Bekezela is an acclaimed musician celebrated for his spiritually rich performances and music that pays homage to African heritage. His unique blend of traditional African sounds with contemporary elements has made him a prominent voice in preserving and celebrating African traditions.

– @mthabisi_mthire