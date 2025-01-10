Gogo Chihoro to open base in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube: [email protected]

HARARE-based traditionalist and sangoma of the moment, Gogo Chihoro, whose birth name is Ms Memory Madamburi, is planning to establish a new base in Victoria Falls due to overwhelming demand from clients in Bulawayo and Harare.

Having started her sangoma practice at the age of 14, Gogo Chihoro claims to have helped millions of people with various challenges.

She began her work in Harare, gaining widespread attention for her claim of being able to unlock a “gold panning password,” referring to her ability to guide panners to significant gold deposits. Since November last year, she has been visiting Bulawayo to meet clients.

Now, her focus is on the resort city of Victoria Falls, aiming to reduce travel distances for her clients and make her services more accessible.

“I think I have helped millions of people because I started this job when I was 14 years old up to now. I am planning to open a branch in Victoria Falls, but this will depend on the number of clients willing to consult there. In Bulawayo, I realised there were many criminals and thieves, which motivated me to open a branch. I want to encourage people in Victoria Falls and beyond to preserve our cultural values and continue using traditional herbs,” said Gogo Chihoro in a brief phone interview.

Though she prefers privacy, Gogo Chihoro urges people not to tolerate theft, claiming she can resolve such issues using bees and baboons to catch thieves.

Her services address a variety of problems, including diseases, marital issues, mental health challenges, and financial difficulties.

“Even those starting businesses should consult me first. I am here to help businessmen prosper. Currently, I operate in Bulawayo and Harare, but I am considering opening more branches due to the growing clientele base. This will reduce travel expenses for clients and make it easier for them to access my services,” she added.

Gogo Chihoro said she had a vision at the age of 12 and began offering spiritual guidance, though her parents, who were pastors, initially opposed her path as a traditional healer. Despite their disapproval, she claims to have excelled academically, though she has not disclosed specific details.

