Gogo Nkala’s literary trust sparks revival of isiNdebele storytelling

Mbulelo Mpofu

In a world increasingly threatened by the homogenising forces of globalisation, one remarkable woman stands as a beacon of resistance. She is fiercely determined to preserve the rich literary tapestry of her native IsiNdebele language, ensuring its stories and heritage endure for future generations.

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala, a veteran multilingual author, has dedicated her life’s work to cultivating a new generation of IsiNdebele storytellers. She wants to ensure that the vibrant and rhythmic pulse of this ancient tongue continues to resonate for generations to come.

Through her Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Literary Trust (BCMNLT), Gogo Nkala, as she is affectionately known, has spearheaded a literary competition that celebrates the power of the written word in IsiNdebele.

The “Umncintiswano wokuloba indatshana emfitshane ngeSiNdebele” competition, which translates to “Short Story Writing Competition in IsiNdebele”, has become a beacon of hope for aspiring authors seeking to breathe life into the language they hold dear.

This year’s winners, a talented quartet of writers, each received a well-deserved prize for their captivating prose. Meluleki Sibanda, Ntando Ncube, Zenzele Dube and Christopher Ncube received US$200, US$150, US$100, and US$100 respectively as prize money in recognition of their ability to weave intricate tales that not only entertain but also impart valuable lessons on Ubuntu, the foundational philosophy of African community.

“The messages in the stories also make children aware of the dangers of peer pressure, drinking and drug abuse, all forms of abuse by older people that may lead to pregnancy for girls and depression generally; awareness of people living with albinism and general motivation and inspiration for children to aim high and do better at school,” Gogo Nkala proudly shared, underscoring the profound impact of these literary works.

But the competition’s reach extends far beyond the prize-winners, as the BCMNLT also recognised the efforts of 16 other talented writers with special mentions. The winners were joined by Memory Tamuhla Ncube, Nomsa Lindile Dube, Lindani Phiri, Beatrice Lantern, Marvelous Dlamini, Irvin Moyo, Ability Mbongeni, Mbalenhle Dube, Kephas Sibanda, Dingindlela Dube, Primrose Dube and Fortune Tshuma, who all received special mention.

Gogo Nkala aptly stated, “We aim to encourage more story writing in IsiNdebele so that children enjoy reading for pleasure in their own mother tongue.”

In a world where indigenous languages are often relegated to the margins, Nkala's work serves as a shining example of how a single person can ignite a flame of literary resistance that burns brightly, illuminating the path for countless others to follow. Through her efforts, Gogo Nkala has not only safeguarded the literary heritage of IsiNdebele but has also inspired a new generation of storytellers to take up the mantle.