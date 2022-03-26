Gogo uses social media to market décor business

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

FROM weddings to birthday parties and anniversary celebrations, Gogo Maggie Chigwinya (61), an award-winning Beitbridge-based entrepreneur, strives to give her clients the best.

She has a great hand at wedding décor and goes out of her way to make them memorable.

Her décor concepts and mood boards are unique, original and remarkable.

Her creative approach and experience of 15 years has made her a celebrated name in the border town.

In fact, she has actually become one of the prime choices for wedding decorations in Beitbridge.

With such beautiful and unique personalised surreal décor elements, she makes sure that the event stands out from others.

Gogo Chigwinya, through her company CG Investments, is known for providing customised services to her clients.

It’s her passion and handwork that has got her a huge clientele, which she personally services.

Her eye for detail enables her to curate each event with perfection.

Be it a wedding, birthday party, graduation ceremony or funeral, she makes your event an extravagant affair that everyone will certainly remember for years.

Gogo Chigwinya has since launched a Facebook page, which she uses to market her services.

“As GG Investments, we provide a complete décor solution for all events from décor to floral arrangements.

When I started this décor business, it was more like a hobby and slowly it gained popularity when people started engaging me for services,” she said.

“As the business started growing, I started buying more chairs, tables and other utilities.

I teamed up with my daughter-in-law and opened a décor company under the name GC Investments, which is an acronym for Gogo Chigwinya.

I have since opened a Facebook page, which I use to market my services.”

Through social media, Gogo Chigwinya said she is getting positive responses and many are engaging her after seeing her work on social media.

“We specialise in events like weddings, funerals, school functions, birthday and graduation parties and lobola ceremonies, providing décor for both indoor and outdoor events.

I also have contracts with local hotels where we provide décor services when they have events,” she said.”

“Through such partnerships, I also get clients.

Recently I was approached by organisers of the annual Beitbridge Business Awards to provide décor during which they also awarded me a certificate in recognition of my contribution to the local community.”

In her décor, she uses wedding plastic chairs, rectangular tables, boards and a variety of floral design or flower arrangement to create eye-catching and balanced displays.

Due to demand, Gogo Chigwinya hires some of the equipment, particularly for bigger events.

“My décor fees range from R3 000 to R5 000 depending on the number of chairs for guests and the set up. I also get business from outside Beitbridge such as in Harare, Gweru, Zvishavane and Kadoma,” she said.

“My future plan is to buy more equipment and expand my business so that I am able to cover other parts of the country.

As GC Investment, we aim to become a household name when it comes to décor.”

A mother of five, Gogo Chigwinya lost her husband in 2002 and through her décor business, she managed to raise the family and pay school fees until her children completed their education.

“I am taking care of six members of the extended family, including my own grandchildren.

I managed to take my children to school after my husband passed away,” she said.

Gogo Chigwinya, a staunch member of the Methodist Church, started doing indoor décor for the church before she decided to commercialise it soon after the death of her husband.

“When I started doing décor in church, it was more of a passion and hobby.

I then later decided to venture into décor as a career after my husband died in 2002,” she said.

Gogo Chigwinya did a course in cutting and designing and tailoring, which she used as her springboard to venture into the décor business.

“The first person I did décor for was a local headmistress whose daughter was having a wedding and she was very impressed.

In fact, prior to that, it was more of a community service as I would decorate at weddings for free,” she said.

“This headmistress was the first person to pay me and that was in 2006.

She gave me money and I bought chairs and other materials.”

