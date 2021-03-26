‘Going out saved me from committing suicide’

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Staying indoors all day, every day is tough. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since this time last year, most of us had no option, but to remain indoors in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Upon learning last week that restaurants had been allowed to open for sit-ins, although at 50 percent of their capacity, I decided to go out with my travel buddy for a much-needed outing. Instead of patronising regular restaurants in town, we decided to go to the Umguza Yacht Club (about 13kms from Bulawayo CBD along Old Falls Road) as we both wanted some fresh air.

It was my first time visiting this place that apparently was the place to be for many during the peak of the lockdown as most nightclubs in the city were closed.

Sunny Saturday afternoon it was and we arrived at the joint just after 3PM. We were met by very friendly gatemen who welcomed us.

Thereafter, we were ushered into the sitting area where there was a handful of people. Exactly what I needed, a venue with not so many people. All I wanted was to soak in the sun, enjoy the breeze and music while sipping on ice-cold drinks and catching up with the buddy.

While sitting comfortably by the lawn, we ordered drinks as we waited for our meat to be braaied. My travel buddy recently purchased an iPhone so taking selfies using the all so popular Snapchat app was a more than welcome thing to do as the atmosphere was good for pictures.

Due to the heavy rains the country is experiencing, sadly, the Umguza River which is what makes the club scenic has been hit hard by weeds that have filled the river so patrons cannot see the water. If you are not aware that there is a river, you can easily walk straight into the water. It is only when one sees a boat that is docked nearby that they will tell that there is water nearby. But even without the water, the venue still makes for a great place to hang out with friends, family and colleagues. The vibe is amazing with most patrons minding their own business.

Our meal was served timely and as we finished eating, more people started trickling into the venue.

Most patrons were the Y2K generation which was a ball of energy. One grouping which apparently was celebrating a birthday lightened up the venue as they consistently danced, keeping most patrons entertained as we all watched in awe. It was only after they started dancing on top of the tables that they were cautioned.

Also outstanding was one grown man who was accompanied by what the modern youth would describe as “runners”. It was interesting to see how the runners would stand up each time their boss would stand and follow him wherever he went. When he danced, they would cheer him on.

For the greater part of the outing, I was seated. I’m not the best dancer out there so I rarely stand to dance unless if I’m overly excited or intoxicated.

Realising this, the man named *Nkosi* walked up to me and quizzed why I was not dancing. I told him I was not gifted in that area and he objected while challenging me to join him for a dance. Great guy he was as he was all about having a good time. From his interactions with many others, it was clear he was a jolly person who just wanted everyone to enjoy.

It all became clear who he was going the extra mile to entertain people during our conversation as he told me that he attempted committing suicide due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and its lockdowns.

“Last year, I watched my business collapsing and there was nothing I could do about it. I was stressed for the longest time and that soon turned into depression.

“At one point, I attempted committing suicide, but then, I told myself that that wasn’t me. I’m a fighter, I assured myself,” Nkosi narrated.

He said to overcome this feeling, he patronised the yacht club regularly to cool off.

“This place really helped me a lot. Just coming here, meeting new people and watching them have fun is all I needed as this showed me that there was hope for a brighter day. People must go out as much as possible when they can. Just leaving home for a while is important otherwise you’ll lose it,” Nkosi said as he continued dancing.

That really got me thinking because at times when I was at home during the lockdown, I had moments when I’d just feel low for no apparent reason. Moments whereby I would feel worthless, started increasing by the day. It was only after I reached out to a close friend and she advised me that everyone was going through the same generally because of the way life had changed, that I felt better. Following this outing, I felt rejuvenated and realised that being in a different environment, meeting new people and just being surrounded by happy people was the best therapy during these tough times that we are going through.

So, while still ensuring that you mask up and sanitise regularly to protect yourself from the deadly pandemic, I would also advise that you go out once in a while to unwind. If you can get good company and can afford a place where you can sleep over, the better. You will thank me later.