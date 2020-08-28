Going up the ladder: Sandy bags Nash TV performance

Showbiz Reporter

Musician Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele is billed to perform at the Nash TV Friday Night Live virtual show tonight as she prepares to launch her album on Monday.

The talented artiste who has been hyping people up towards the launch of Up The Ladder with a series of captivating images on her social media pages, said she is looking forward to tonight’s performance.

Following her successful virtual solo show last month, she said fans should expect nothing short of a five-star performance as this show will serve as a teaser to the album launch.

She is billed to perform alongside Zimdancehall artiste, Freeman in Harare at the Nash TV studios and the show will be shown on the Nash TV Facebook page. Freeman who last staged a live performance in April this year has been under the weather and recently underwent an operation. He said he is glad that all went well as he is fit now with the show tonight being held in his honour to welcome him back to the stage.

Commenting on tonight’s performance, Sandy said: “I’ll be performing live with Freeman. It’s his show so for me, it’s just a platform to show people that I’m still around and remind them of where it all began as I’ll take them on a musical journey that dates back to 2003.”

Quizzed about the album launch preparations, Sandy said: “We’re almost there. Slowly but surely, we’re getting there and the first visuals will be dropping on Monday as well so I’m excited.”

For a long time, Sandy has been working on her body, something she is still doing as she wants to deliver her signature dance moves effortlessly on Monday. Up The Ladder, an eight-track album features Iyasa, Mzoe7, Jeys Marabini and Tocky Vibes. It will be launched on her social media pages over two weeks, from August 31 to September 12. Several artistes are expected to join her in launching the album.