Gokwe awakens! logistical preparedness for Uhuru excites cabinet

Gibson Mhaka / Peter Matika, Zimpapers Writers

ALL systems are in place for the successful hosting of the 45th main Independence Day celebrations to be held this Friday in Nembudziya, Gokwe North, with final touches being carried out on various infrastructure that will be used during the gathering of the expected 60 000 people from the country’s 10 provinces.

The celebrations commence on April 17 with the traditional Children’s Party at Nyamuroro High School, hosted by President Mnangagwa and First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Over 3 000 children are expected to attend the event, which features entertainment, educational activities and a luncheon. New hostels have been constructed at the school, specifically for this event.

An Independence Gala is scheduled for the Independence Eve at Nembudziya Government High School. The main event on April 18 will be held at the Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground, highlighted by President Mnangagwa’s address. Following the official proceedings, a football match between Simba Bhora and FC Platinum will entertain the crowds.

Cabinet was yesterday briefed about the smooth preparations with Government expressing excitement about the logistical readiness for the successful hosting of the event.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, told journalists in a post-Cabinet media briefing that major preparatory works were almost complete, with significant infrastructural developments already transforming the outlook of the district.

He said construction of the football stadium and other facilities have been completed.

“Other key milestones include the completion of educational legacy projects at Nembudziya Government High School, Nyamuroro High School, Nyamuroro Primary School and Nyamuroro Vocational Training Centre. The completed projects include classroom blocks, ablution blocks, teachers’ houses, science laboratories, boreholes and facilities for School Business Units,” said Dr Muswere.

“The external ambience of the schools has been vastly transformed through re-painted walls, renovated buildings and improved water and sanitation facilities,” he added.

Dr Muswere said road networks in the Gokwe North and South districts, as well as the surrounding districts, have since been rehabilitated.

These include the surfacing of Nembudziya Growth Point, re-gravelling and surfacing of portions of the Kadoma-Sanyati-Nembudziya Road, Gokwe Jahana Road and the Chakari, Hovani, Copper Queen and Jakani roads.

“Accessibility of the venue site from all major centres such as Gokwe Town, Chinhoyi, Binga, Kadoma and others have been enhanced. Other notable developments include the renovation of a mortuary at Nembudziya Hospital, installation and upgrading of 3G and 4G base stations; training of local communities in digital skills; refurbishment of computer laboratories and the establishment of a telemedicine clinic,” said Dr Muswere.

He said a total of 132 graves across heroes’ shrines in the Midlands Province are being adorned with concrete slabs. At the same time, the construction of a field museum and a memorial plinth at the former Sikombela Restriction Camp was completed.



“Other places of significance to the country’s Liberation Struggle such as Connemara Prison and Mutapa Hall, have already been facelifted,” said Dr Muswere.

Meanwhile, all the necessary logistical arrangements, sporting and cultural performances are on course

Speaking in an interview from Nembudziya Growth Point, the venue for the Independence Day celebrations, where she was also assessing progress, Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament, Cde Flora Buka said the political leadership from the Midlands Province was working around the clock to ensure all works were completed timeously.

She said road works are in their final stages, with several roads already open and fully accessible to traffic.

“Construction at the grounds where the main celebrations will be held is almost complete. Everything is in place: bucket seats have been installed, the lawn has been laid, and schoolchildren are busy with their rehearsals.

“The infrastructure intended for the grounds is now ready and fitted for public use. There are a few final touches underway but everything is largely complete and in place.

“As the Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency, we are now fully prepared and filled with electric anticipation to host the expected 60 000 people for the Independence Day celebrations. The mood is vibrant, and the entire community is ready to commemorate this significant day,” said Cde Buka.

Regarding transport and infrastructure, she said everything is now in place to ensure a smooth and successful Independence Day celebrations.

“The rehabilitation of key roads, particularly the one from Kadoma to Nembudziya and all roads linking to Nembudziya, is complete, making previously inaccessible areas now reachable and ensuring a smooth flow of traffic to the venue.

“The Hovano Road, connecting Gokwe South and Nembudziya, has also been rehabilitated, with contractors working on the final touches. We urge all drivers, local and those travelling to the celebrations, to exercise extreme caution on these newly improved roads to prevent any unnecessary loss of life during this celebratory time,” she said.

Cde Buka said mobilisation efforts have been highly successful, with everyone eager to celebrate independence.

“While buses have been arranged to ferry people to the venue, the overwhelming response means that lorries will also be used to accommodate all those wishing to attend, including women, children and the elderly. The enthusiasm and readiness of the community are palpable.”

“In terms of entertainment, our talented schoolchildren, who will be providing performances, are putting the final touches on their rehearsals. Additionally, the schools designated to host the gala and children’s party have undergone construction, renovations, and repainting, ensuring a welcoming and festive environment for our younger attendees.”

“Beyond the immediate preparations for the day itself, our broader community projects, such as borehole drilling and village business units, have also been established, demonstrating the ongoing progress and development within the constituency,” said Cde Buka.

“Culturally, the traditional leaders in Gokwe are performing their rites in preparation for the Independence Day celebrations, underscoring the importance of our heritage in this national event. Church leaders have also actively engaged the community, encouraging widespread participation in the celebrations.

“Furthermore, the political leadership from the province is working tirelessly to ensure efficient and effective mobilisation.”

In a departure from the four-decade tradition of hosting the national event in Harare, this year marks the fourth consecutive year the commemorations have been decentralised, having been previously held in Bulawayo, Mt Darwin and Murambinda.

The move underscores the Government’s commitment to devolution and inclusive development.

In an interview on Friday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe also confirmed that work at the main venue in Gokwe Nembudziya was progressing well.

He said beyond the main arena, significant infrastructure upgrades have been undertaken, designed to benefit the Gokwe North community long after the celebrations. These sustainable development projects include a new, fully equipped stadium capable of hosting Division One football matches.

Renovations have been undertaken at the local district hospital, including the VIP ward and a new mortuary, while new boys’ and girls’ hostels have been constructed at Nyamuroro High School to accommodate visiting children.

There have also been extensive upgrades at Nembudziya High School, including new classroom blocks, renovated existing ones, new science labs and administration block improvements.

Enhanced water supply has also been achieved through three new boreholes and water tanks, alongside secured electricity and backup generators.

Gokwe and surrounding areas have also seen road improvements managed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Logistical arrangements are being streamlined, with 369 buses mobilised to transport attendees from across the country.