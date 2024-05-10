Gokwe borehole drilling programme launched

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube launched a borehole drilling programme in Gokwe South that will see 34 boreholes being installed in the constituency

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Bureau

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube on Monday launched a borehole drilling programme in Gokwe South that will see 34 boreholes being installed in the constituency.

Two boreholes have already been drilled in Chitungwa Village Ward 15 of Gokwe Central Constituency and Chihehe Village, Ward 17, under Gokwe-Sesame Constituency, signalling the beginning of the drilling scheme in the respective constituencies.

This initiative buttresses the ongoing Presidential Borehole drilling programme, which has already resulted in the successful drilling and installation of 300 functional boreholes across the Midlands Province.

Apart from addressing water challenges, the Government is also focused on promoting sustainable agriculture in the communal areas and has set a target of drilling 35,000 boreholes in communal areas countrywide as part of devolution projects.

Drilling more boreholes will come in handy at a time when many communal areas are forced to rely on unsafe water sources, which pose a significant threat to human health.

In his remarks, Minister Ncube said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa places high priority on ensuring water availability in marginalised communities like Gokwe South.

“We recognise that access to clean water is key to providing sustainable water solutions to Gokwe South District communities as we strive to achieve Sustainable Development Goal number six and realise an Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030,” he said.

“According to Zimvac reports, Gokwe South District continues to register low water and sanitation coverage due to lack of clean and drinking water, as well as rampant use of unconventional toilets.

“Now that Gokwe South RDC has a drilling rig, we expect to see water and sanitation coverages improving from the current 45 percent and 33 percent respectively.”

Since the introduction of devolution and the advent of the New Dispensation in 2017, Gokwe has witnessed transformative projects that have significantly uplifted the once-marginalised community.

These include the construction of the Chomusonde Bridge to enhance road accessibility, the establishment of healthcare facilities such as the Mapfungautsi Polyclinic, Promise Medical Centre, Ganye Clinic, the procurement of road equipment, the construction of a mortuary and provision of an ambulance and service delivery vehicle to Gokwe District Hospital.

Shortly, the Gokwe South District E-Passport Office is expected to open its doors to the public, reducing travel costs and time required for acquiring essential travel documents.

Speaking at the same event, a Gokwe resident, Mrs Chiedza Magwinya, applauded the Second Republic for transforming the life of the Gokwe community.

“We never imagined that Gokwe would witness such development, we were always left behind in everything,” she said.“It’s astonishing that we now have access to tap water in rural areas. Clinics are within reach, and the roads are now traversable, allowing our children to visit us with their cars from towns.”