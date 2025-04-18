Gokwe comes alive tonight for 45th Uhuru Musical Gala

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

IT’S all systems go for the 45th Uhuru Musical Gala, set to light up Nembudziya Government High School in Gokwe North tonight.

Running from 6pm to 6am, the event is themed “Zim @ 45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030” and promises high-energy performances and a vibrant celebration of Zimbabwean music, culture, and unity. For those unable to attend in person, the gala will be streamed live via ZTN’s Facebook page.

This musical spectacle features an impressive line-up of artistes, including Simon Mutambi, Admire “Chief Hwenje” Sibanda, Sulumani Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Clement Magwaza, Argatha Murudzwa, Iyasa, Shantel Sithole, Jah Signal, the Mbare Chimurenga Choir, DT Bio Mudimba, and Sandra Ndebele.

Representing the Midlands Province are local acts such as Peter Moyo, Takesure Chari, Devera Ngwena Jazz Band, Makanaka Masvisvi, Mafara Dube, Bhomba Chimurenga Choir, Band for ED, and Echoes of Mercy Choral.

Adding a unique flair to this year’s gala, many of these artistes will be performing in Gokwe for the first time.

For gospel star Argatha Murudzwa, the event marks her Gokwe debut.

“This will be my first time in Gokwe, and I’m both excited and a little nervous. My music is well-known there, but the people haven’t met the person behind the voice. I’ll give it my all — it’s a national assignment,” she said.

Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele also expressed her excitement about returning to Gokwe after a decade.

“I last performed in Gokwe ten years ago. The excitement is real. Rural audiences rarely experience high-quality sound and lighting. I can’t wait to celebrate Uhuru with them.”

Cultural ambassadors Iyasa, known for their dynamic performances, are also geared up for the big night.

“We treat every performance as though it’s our first and last. We’re ready to deliver a show to remember,” said director Nkululeko Dube.

Mzoe7, a regular at national events, shared his enthusiasm:

“It’s an honour to be part of the celebrations. This will be my first live performance in Gokwe, and I’m ready to give Zimbabwe a great show.” Sungura stalwart Simon Mutambi said rural audiences are his strength.

“These are my people. I’ve toured many rural areas and the demand for sungura there is overwhelming. While others chase urban gigs, I thrive in rural spaces.”

Though he last visited Gokwe North over ten years ago, Mutambi is eager to finally perform for the local community.

“We’ve performed all over Zimbabwe but struggled to reach Gokwe North — until now. We love what we do, and we give our best at every show.”

With sungura fans in full force, performers like Mutambi, Magwaza, Ngwazi, Mudimba, and Peter Moyo are expected to deliver unforgettable sets.

Chief Hwenje — famous for hits like Mai Welly, Dhege, and Chigaba Chehuchi — returns to his home province, while the Mbare Chimurenga Choir promises a spirited dose of revolutionary cheer. Andy Muridzo and Sasha Amadhuve will cater to traditional music lovers with their mbira-infused sound, while Zimdancehall fans can look forward to Jah Signal, a familiar favourite on the Gokwe stage.

Sulumani Chimbetu, heir to the dendera music legacy of his father, the late Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu, is also expected to impress, as he continues to solidify his place among Zimbabwe’s musical greats.

The decentralisation of national celebrations under the Second Republic has brought joy and pride to entertainment-starved communities like Buhera, Bikita, Mt Darwin, and now Gokwe North. The gala is not just a musical showcase — it’s a powerful symbol of unity, resilience, and cultural identity.

As families gather, friendships are rekindled, and communities come together under the dazzling lights and pulsing rhythms, the 45th Uhuru Musical Gala is set to create lasting memories, a night of celebration, pride, and shared national spirit.