Gokwe in anti-drug and substance campaign

GOKWE Town was a hive of activity with a campaign to raise awareness against the drug and substance abuse menace. A sports festival headlined the activities of the day with participants taking part in sporting activities that include chess, football, netball, snooker, darts and volleyball.

Government departments, civic society organisations and school children took part in a march which started from the Gokwe Town Council and ended at the Nyaradza Stadium, the venue of the sporting activities.

Gokwe Town Council organised the awareness campaign at a time when the area has been under siege from drug lords and substance abusers.

“Gokwe has not been spared by the scourge of drug and substance abuse just like any other part of the country. So we decided to take measures and raise awareness against the scourge which is bedevilling the nation.

Our march took us to the hotspots of the drugs like the rank and market area as well as residential areas,” said Gokwe Town Council

Chairperson Councillor Liscias Mutegwe. He said more than 15 teams took part in the sporting activities and commended stakeholders who came in numbers to support the activity. Gokwe Central legislator Davison Masvisvi, who was guest of honour, said families were being broken by drugs.

“It is worrying to note that it is not only youths who are partaking in drugs but also elderly people. These elderly people are supposed to give advice to the young ones, but they are at the forefront.

This has threatened many families as no father or mother can superintended over a family while drunk,” he said.

He urged council to resuscitate recreational facilities so that youths can be occupied. Recently Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube said Gokwe was becoming a drug hub and called on police to arrest all drug lords in the Midlands Province.

Government has since declared the scourge a disaster and employed a multi-stakeholder approach to contain the menace.