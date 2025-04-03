Gokwe man rapes employer’s three minor children

Rutendo Nyeve, Online Reporter

AN 18-year-old man has been arrested in Gokwe South for allegedly raping his employer’s three minor daughters, aged six and seven on multiple occasions.

The shocking incidents occurred between 28 and 30 March 2025 in the suspect’s room at the family’s residence.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of the man who is from Village Machena under Chief Nemangwe.

He said the man was employed by the victims’ mother.

“The suspect was employed as a domestic worker by the three girls’ mother. The names of the mother and the victims cannot be named on ethical reasons. Of the three daughters, two are aged six and the other seven years.

“It is alleged that during a period extending from 28 to 30 March 2025, the suspect raped the three juveniles at the same time but on different occasions in his room. The matter came to light after their mother found them naked in the suspect’s room and they revealed they had been raped several times by the suspect whom she had seen leaving the room,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested.

Insp Mahoko reminded parents and guardians of children that they should always monitor them closely when they play and avoid leaving girls in the custody of men.

@nyeve14