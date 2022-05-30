Gokwe North requests provincial hero status for Chikomba

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

THE Zanu PF Gokwe North District Coordinating Committee (DDC) through its chairperson, Cde Justice Wadyajena has requested for the conferment of provincial hero status on the late Zanu PF Central Committee Member and Member of Parliament for Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency, Cde Leonard Chikomba who died in a horrific car accident along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway on Saturday evening.

A former bus driver and a dedicated party cadre who worked for the revolutionary party even during war time, the DDC said the late Cde Chikomba deserved a provincial hero status.

“During the liberation struggle, as an employee of a bus company, Cde Chikomba was a key component in the “smuggling “of arms of war and equipment in support of the freedom fighters. He also provided food and shelter to comrades in the struggle and was known as a smart, dedicated and reliable ally,” read part of the DCC letter to the province.

Cde Chikomba, according to his biography, rose to fame when he challenged the dismissal of the then Vice President of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa by filing an urgent chamber application with the High Court in 2017.

He first became a member of parliament for Gokwe North in 2005 before being elected into the central committee in 2008.

From humble beginnings, having grown up in the village, he became a bus driver and taking advantage of the revolutionary party’s progressive black empowerment policies, Cde Chikomba managed to build his own empire with interests in agriculture, transport, retail and real estate.

He leaves behind a vast retail business centre at Chitekete.

“Bhudhi was down to earth, approachable and will be sorely missed. He was an asset to the district and the entire province. His contributions to the province and the nation will never be forgotten.

“We hope the province will accede to the request of Gokwe North District and honour the late Cde with a well deserving status,” further read the letter.