Gokwe North’s first state-of-the-art Mall nears completion, ushers urban vibes to rural area

By [email protected]

GOKWE – Kabuyuni Constituency legislator Cde Spencer Tshuma, is spearheading the construction of Gokwe North’s first-ever state-of-the-art double-storey mall in Nembudziya.

The project is part of Zimbabwe’s National Vision 2030 initiative to uplift rural areas to urban standards.

Construction of the mall began in late 2024 and is now nearing completion, with only final touches such as paving, tiling, and painting remaining.

In an interview with the chronicle, the legislator outlined the transformative vision behind the project, aimed at improving the lives of people in Gokwe.

“The target is to bring about change in Gokwe and raise rural areas to urban standards,” he said.

The mall, which will feature only the second-ever bank in Nembudziya, is set to improve access to essential services for villagers. This will be the second financial institution in the area, after the longstanding CBZ Bank. According to Cde Tshuma, AFC and ZB Banks have shown interest in occupying the space, with a decision expected soon.

“The building is now 90% complete; what’s left is beautifying the place. We are determined to make it a fully inclusive shopping mall where various services will be provided. Products usually found in urban areas will be sold at affordable prices, with us controlling the pricing,” he explained.

The introduction of a bank is expected to simplify financial transactions for the community, particularly parents paying school fees. Residents will no longer need to travel to urban centres for banking services.

“The bank will make it easier for parents to pay fees and for residents to send and receive money without travelling long distances,” Cde Tshuma said.

He revealed plans to shift focus from the Nembudziya Mall to a new project in Kadoma.

“We are phasing out the Nembudziya project, as we are starting another important venture in Kadoma. To us, this one is complete,” he said.

The mall follows Cde Tshuma’s earlier development of a fuel station, Spencer Fuels, launched in early 2024 next to the construction site. The station provides petrol, diesel, and LPG gas at urban-equivalent prices, alleviating fuel shortages and price inconsistencies in the region.

“I saw the struggles of motorists and surrounding communities with fuel and gas availability. The station is there to offer consistent, reliable, and competitive services,” he said.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson, Cde Edson Chakanyuka Chiherenge, commended Cde Tshuma for his efforts to transform Gokwe North.

“Honourable Tshuma’s work is putting Gokwe North on the map. His projects are attracting the youth to love Gokwe and providing much-needed employment,” he said.

He noted that the developments are helping the region overcome its reputation for underdevelopment, bringing it in line with national aspirations for progress under Vision 2030.

Cde Tshuma’s initiatives are revolutionising the region, fostering local development, and ensuring Gokwe North moves closer to achieving urban standards and realising Vision 2030.